‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Finds Love Again Following Heartbreaking Divorce

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Carly Waddell is enjoying spending time with her new boyfriend, Todd Allen Tressler. The two went public in March 2024 after dating for several months.

On May 8, Waddell shared a never-before-seen video from when Tressler surprised her at one of her shows in 2023.

“I forgot to share one of my favorite moments of last year with y’all. Which obviously happened before I shared I had a boyfriend at all….for many reasons,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Butttttt on my last night of the Nick Carter tour, Todd surprised me by showing up a few hours before the show in Maryland. I had ZERO clue. We were going to lunch and I turned the corner and thought ‘hey, that guy has shoes like Todd, I should text him I saw another person with Tennessee orange on their shoes.’ Turns out he had gotten in about 30 seconds before us, after a 5am flight, and sat down at a table waiting to surprise me, before another 5am flight out the next day to head to a Tennessee Vols game. I always thought I hated surprises. But he flipped the script on that one,” she added.

Fans Loved the Video That Carly Waddell Shared

In the video she shared on her Instagram feed, Waddell was completely surprised when she saw her boyfriend sitting nearby. She went up and sat on his lap, giving him a big hug with her mouth hanging open. Fans absolutely loved seeing just how happy the two of them are together.

“He’s hottttt!!! You two are gorgeous together! So happy to hear that you are happy again! I hope it stays that way!!” one person wrote.

“Omg this brought tears to my eyes. I’m so happy for u Carly. U deserve this so much. What a beautiful couple,” someone else added.

“Yall are the cutest @carlywad. So happy for you !!! You deserve the best !!!” a third comment read.

“Sounds like a keeper Carly!! You guys are adorable together,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Carly Waddell Co-Parents Her 2 Kids With Her Ex-Husband, Evan Bass

Waddell and her ex-husband, Evan Bass, split in late 2020 after three years of marriage. The two met and fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but broke up after welcoming their second child.

Now, the former couple co-parents Bella and Charlie, which seems to be going well.

“He’s done this before, you know what I mean? He has three older kids. The oldest one is now, like, 21 [or] 22. And the middle one’s going off to college. His kids are older, he’s raised ’em since they were babies. He knows what he is doing,” Waddell told Us Weekly in April 2023.

“They go over there every other weekend. And I remember at first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, what are they doing over there?’ But now I’m just like, ‘He’s got it.’ If there’s ever a problem, like, a sickness or something, we talk about it and we work it out. But it’s not a problem. It’s very easy,’ she added.

