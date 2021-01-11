Carly Waddell Opens up About Dating After Evan Bass

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have separated, and the mother of two recently opened up about life post-marriage — and whether or not she’s ready to start dating. The short answer? She’s not.

Waddell is adjusting to life as a single mom. She’s all moved into a new house, and, while things may look a little different, she seems to be staying positive.

“Love is out there and love exists. Just because something ends doesn’t mean that love isn’t out there still for you,” Waddell said in a YouTube video titled “My Vision Board for Life’s Changes.”

That said, however, Waddell isn’t quite ready to jump into the dating pool — which isn’t all that surprising, given that she isn’t legally divorced yet.

Carly Waddell Isn’t Ready to Even ‘Think’ About Her Next Romantic Partner

In the new video, Waddell sat with her daughter, Bella, 2, and said that 2021 is going to be “awesome.”

Waddell told fans that she’s “obviously not ready to even really think about the next person that’s gonna be in [her] life, but I wanted to put love on this board,” Waddell said.

As many fans know, Waddell and Bass had a fairly unconventional love story; they met on television, while filming Bachelor in Paradise. The two may have seemed like an odd couple, but they ended up falling in love in Mexico.

And while their marriage didn’t work out, Waddell isn’t completely giving up hope that her happily ever after is out there somewhere. Perhaps it won’t happen this month — or maybe not even this year — but she says she “will not give up on love.”

“I do want that possibility to exist. I want that man that is coming into my life — eventually, one day — to be a part of my moving forward,” she added. “I will not give up on love. I will not. I deserve love. And that’s all that there is to that.”

Waddell Is Making 2021 Her Best Year yet

Waddell also shared that she’s going to be releasing new music in 2021, which she is super excited about.

“One of my goals is… you guys… I’m coming out with new music! The process is just starting. We’re having our first writing session soon, but I am so excited. I haven’t written in so long, I haven’t sang in so long. And it’s time. And I have, like, a lot to say about life, and my life is so different than when I used to write and I used to sing,” Waddell said.

Waddell also said she wants to be more authentic, speak her truth, cook more, and eat healthier. She also is planning on making more time for her kids and for herself. She filled her vision board with a lot of positive messages to help her through.

It has no doubt been an emotional time for Waddell, who previously claimed that she was blindsided by Bass’ decision to end their relationship, according to Us Weekly, but she seems to be on the right track.

