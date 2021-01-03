Carly Waddell Responds to Rumors About Her Divorce From Evan Bass

During a recent appearance on Reality Steve’s podcast, Evan Bass’ ex-wife Marie purported Carly Waddell left Bass nearly two years before announcing it to the public. In the meantime, the former couple has appeared as if they are together, sharing family photos on social media and filming videos for her YouTube channel. In her latest YouTube video, Waddell is sharing her side of the story.

“There’s been weird stuff going on about, like, people asking me when we separated. We separated the day after Thanksgiving. We’ve been going to therapy for like years,” said Waddell, who first appeared on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor.

She went on to describe their search for her new house, revealing for various reasons three offers fell through in 2020. “Then we found this house and Evan told me to buy this house so I did,” she said. “And then, he told me he didn’t want to live in it. So here we are.”

In December 2020, Waddell and Bass announced their impending divorce through a joint statement. The couple first met on season three of Bachelor in Paradise before returning the following season for their televised wedding. In addition to the three sons Bass shares with Marie, they welcomed daughter Bella and son Charlie.

For most of the video, Waddell appeared in Charlie’s room, referring to it as the “divorce room.” It was in this room she claims Bass asked for a divorce, in contradiction to Marie’s claims Waddell ended the relationship. Though, Waddell never mentions Marie by name.

“I’ve always told him that if he wanted out then it was his call… I just am like a person that would, like, never be out,” revealed the former cruise singer. “So what are you going to do? You know, like somebody doesn’t want to be with you, they don’t want to be with you.”

According to Waddell, the Nashville-based exes struggled after prioritizing the kids. She elaborated, “I think that was probably our biggest downfall was that the kids kind of came at the top of the pyramid and we never put ourselves at the top and you know, if you, like, don’t have a foundation for yourself then you crumble.”

Waddell and Bass Announced Their Split in December

In December 2020, Waddell and Bass issued a joint statement to Bachelor Nation announcing their intention to divorce.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the former couple wrote. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

The statement continued, “We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Marie Claimed Waddell Left Bass in February 2019

Marie appeared on Reality Steve’s podcast to address the split of her ex-husband and Waddell. Reality Steve revealed they have been in contact since Bass appeared on Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette and Marie informed him of the split in November 2019.

According to her claims, Waddell left Bass before she was even showing during her pregnancy with Charlie, around February 2019. When asked why it took so long to become public, she said, “It just seemed like he was really heartbroken and really, really, really didn’t want it to end and that is why I believe that it did, that they have been separated for almost two years is because he didn’t want it to end.”

She called the portrayal that they were together in the meantime “mind-blowing” and spoke out because “maybe it seems like he just dropped, you know, his wife and the mother of his children, but that’s just not the case.”

Waddell, who posted a Christmas vlog shortly after news of the split broke, shared that she was lonely. Such statements “[turn] my stomach a little bit,” said Marie, before adding, “She chose to be lonely because she left him and that is her choice so yeah, it is lonely. And you know, she can feel lonely…. She can voice it that she’s lonely and that’s great and she needs to work through that and I hope she heals…. But she did choose this and I know for a fact Evan didn’t want it.”

The relationship between Marie and Waddell has long been strained since Marie publicly called out Waddell’s character after Waddell was seen making disparaging remarks about Bass on Bachelor in Paradise before reciprocating her feelings.

The erectile dysfunction specialist has yet to make any comments publicly about their split or the claims of either of his ex-wives.

