Carly Waddell Reveals What She’ll Do With Her Wedding Ring

Carly Waddell is going through a divorce, and she recently revealed what she plans to do with her wedding ring.

In a trip down memory lane, Waddell tried on some of the dresses that she wore on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise respectively. She playfully asked her 2-year-old daughter, Bella, whether or not she should keep each dress.

At one point in the video, Waddell pulled out the dress that she wore on the day that she and Bass got engaged.

“I got a ring when I got this dress — well, actually, it’s a different one because I returned that one and switched it — but one day you’re gonna get it,” Waddell told her toddler.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carly Waddell Would Be Outside the 2-Year Window for Returning Her Wedding Ring to Producers

PAST BACHELOR OUTFITS TRY-ON | Carly Waddell

Waddell and Evan Bass got engaged on the finale of their season of Bachelor in Paradise. The ring that Bass proposed with was a Neil Lane classic, as is tradition for all couples who get engaged on one of the ABC reality dating shows.

As the franchise rules go, people who get engaged on the show get a ring, but if they break up within two years of receiving the complimentary bauble, they must return it. Since Waddell and Bass got engaged in 2016 (they tied the knot in 2017), the ring would be Waddell’s to keep.

Waddell went on to tell Bella that she simply doesn’t “need” the ring anymore.

“I’m gonna give that ring to you. Isn’t that cool? I don’t need it anymore,” she said. You can watch the exchange in the video above.

While Waddell was sort of hoping that Bella wasn’t going to say “keep” to the engagement dress, the little one ended up liking it.

Waddell Previously Swapped out Her Engagement Ring

Fans of Waddell may remember that she “returned” her engagement ring and “switched it” with the ring of her dreams, all thanks to Neil Lane.

When Bass proposed, he presented Waddell with a 1.5-carat, pink, pear-shaped diamond that sat atop a split band that was encrusted in tiny round diamonds. At the time, Bass thought the ring was perfect for Waddell because it was so different.

“Evan described Carly and how much he loved her quirky personality and how he wanted something completely different,” Neil Lane previously told People Magazine. However, Waddell didn’t love the ring, and pictured herself with something more traditional.

“Carly absolutely loved the ring Evan proposed with, but she had always fantasized about a cushion-cut diamond. When she saw this ring in the case she kept palpitating and she was overwhelmed. She kept looking at it. She was distracted and Evan was like, ‘Hey babe, what’s up?’ And she told him she always imagined a cushion-cut diamond. But she didn’t want him to feel hurt,” Lane told People Magazine.

Waddell sat down with Neil Lane to design her dream ring; a cushion-cut diamond with a full halo. The band is covered in smaller round diamonds, and the whole ring is set in platinum.

