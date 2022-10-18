Casey Woods Shares Injury Update After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Emergency

During the October 17 episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” there were some wild twists and turns that kept viewers buzzing. In addition to introducing a game-changing twist, contestant Casey Woods found himself in an ambulance rather than accepting a rose. After the episode aired, he took to Instagram to share an update on what he has gone through since the incident was filmed in Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know:

Casey Woods Fainted & Severely Injured His Ankle

As “Bachelor in Paradise” viewers saw during Monday’s episode, Woods was scrambling to find an opportunity to receive a rose at the second rose ceremony. He stirred up some drama with Peter Rizzo and Brittany Galvin, knowing his options for receiving a rose from one of the ladies were slim otherwise. As Galvin and a couple of the other ladies confronted Rizzo, and the rest of the contestants watched, Woods was heard mentioning he wasn’t feeling well. “I’m telling you right now, I feel very dizzy, and um, I think I’m going to pass out,” he muttered. Seemingly seconds later, he did just that. As the arguing on the beach continued, Woods swayed and dropped to the ground. The cast panicked and called for a medic, and he soon was whisked away in an ambulance with his ankle wrapped up.

“Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers from Reality Steve had previously revealed something happened to Woods during filming, and Woods shared some updates via Instagram at the time. Woods needed surgery, and his recovery was complicated. Until now, however, fans did not know exactly what preceded this injury. The fall Woods took by the bar caused a serious injury to his ankle, and it turns out he is still working on his recovery.

Woods Is Still in Rough Shape

In his Instagram stories, Woods an update on his healing. He shared a selfie he snapped as Michael Allio was on the television screen, and Woods’ leg was still in a cast. He added text over the selfie that read, “3 broken bones. 3 operations. 4 months later. 1 sad guy here.” Woods also shared a few social media reactions from “Bachelor in Paradise” fans as they watched the situation play out, and one person jokingly asked, “Did the ambulance just take Casey straight to the airport orrr?” Woods responded, “It was an hour to the hospital, 30min on unpaved roads.” In another photo snapped as he watched the episode Woods explained, “Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven’t walked in over 4 months.” In response to another social media post, Woods noted, “I think most people don’t know how severe the injury was… I just wish y’all knew the whole story!”

On Reddit, “Bachelor in Paradise” fans chatted about the incident. Several wondered why nobody thought to have Woods sit down, as he mentioned he was feeling dizzy and might faint. Other fans pointed out, however, that Woods was likely disoriented at the time. His fellow castmates were distracted by the drama on the beach and probably didn’t realize how close Woods was to passing out.

“Yikes! I didn’t realize the fall was THAT bad. Ugh, sucks for him,” one fan noted.

“Awww poor Casey. We’ll remember you fondly! I hope it heals soon and he gets total function back,” added another.

“Poor Casey. I was rooting for him!” someone else wrote.