Watch: ‘Bachelor’ Villain Cassidy Timbrooks Goes off on Clayton Echard

Cassidy Timbrooks is getting a “villain” edit on ”The Bachelor” – or is she?

On the second episode of the ABC dating show, the 26-year-old executive assistant got a group date rose from leading man Clayton Echard, but it may not be for long. And based on her recent social media activity, things aren’t exactly rosey between her and ‘The Bachelor” star these days.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD. Do not read if you don’t want to know what happens on the next episode of ‘The Bachelor.’

Cassidy Timbrooks Went Off on ‘The Bachelor’ & Men in General

Cassidy Timbrooks has already spoiled her own ending on “The Bachelor.” Ahead of the second episode, spoiler king Reality Steve shared some unhinged Instagram stories that she posted.

“Before you watch Cassidy tonight on the episode, just keep these videos in mind,” he wrote. “Maybe the edit you get on TV is actually who you really are. There’s something off about what she’s been posting on her IG stories. She’s reveling in her villainy.”

In the expletive-filled video, seen below, Cassidy is seen ranting about how much she hates men and how they don’t give a “s***” that she was on national television.

“All men are trash,” she says in the video

She also says she thinks she’d be a great influencer, which is a hint she didn’t join the ABC reality show for the right reasons.

In a second video, which can also be seen below, Cassidy rants about Clayton’s rose ceremony and his ultimate decision to send her home, then says, “Go f*** yourself Clayton Echard.”

“Not to mention numerous other ones where all she does is trash the other women in the house,” Reality Steve added in a third tweet. “Well, except Shanae. The other ‘villain’ this season. Just bizarre.”

Reality Steve Revealed That Cassidy Gets Her Group Date Rose Taken Away From Her

In December 2021, Reality Steve posted a teaser on Twitter to reveal that Cassidy does not remain “safe,” despite her group date rose.

After posting a previous spoiler in which he had teased, “Someone who gets a group date rose, gets it taken away from them at the rose ceremony and sent home,” he then provided the name of the woman who loses her rose and gets sent packing.

“And here are the Friday Fun Fact reveals I haven’t given you: Cassidy Timbrooks – episode 2,” Reality Steve wrote on Dec. 6. Because the second episode ended with a “to be continued” message, Cassidy will get to hold on to her rose until episode 3.

Cassidy has joked about her “villain” role several times, but she also claimed that she was a frontrunner for Clayton. After she dominated Clayton’s time on the first group date, which involved helping singer and TV star Hilary Duff plan a kiddie birthday party, she touted herself as his frontrunner.

“As of this day, I think Cassidy might be a frontrunner,” she said of herself on the second episode, per Us Weekly.

As for Clayton, he clearly had some confusion as to how Cassidy ended up taking up so much of his time during his first group date.

“As this all progresses, everyone has to understand this is coming from somebody who I never — I had no idea what I was walking into,” Clayton said on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I was very ignorant in that respect. So every time, like, it cuts to me — and people will see — it’s like, ‘What’s going on in his head?’ It’s just me trying to figure out what is happening right now. Like, ‘What? How am I on a date right now with 13 women?’ I don’t know. ‘How do I approach this?’”

