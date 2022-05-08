‘Bachelor’ Villain Slams Madison Prewett’s Relationship ‘Hard Launch’

Madison Prewett recently went Instagram official with her new relationship.

In May 2022, the runner-up-from Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” shared an Instagram slideshow to introduce fans to her new boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt. The ABC reality star strolled on a beach and posed on a boat with her man as she gushed about their five-month relationship.

In the caption, Prewett dished on her first date with Troutt in Dallas, writing that they capped off the evening by “riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours.” She also called Troutt the “realist G in town,” and said she most admires her boyfriend’s “love for Jesus.”

Troutt also shared photos on his Instagram page, including a pic of the two posing with two young Black children during what appeared to be a church trip. The photo has since been deleted.

Troutt captioned his slideshow with, “kinda got something I’ve been keeping on the low low. My shawty. Madison …just know, like drizzy drake said, ‘I got z’s for these other girls I’m sleepyyyy.’”

Commenters, Including Fellow Bachelor Nation Alum Cassidy Timbrooks, Slammed Prewett for Her Showy IG Reveal

On social media, Prewett’s post, and her boyfriend’s inclusion of the photo with the children, was slammed. In a Reddit thread, some criticized the couple for what was perceived as “performative Christianity.” Others called the showy posts by two rich white people “tone-deaf,” and the slang they used in their captions “stereotypical.”

“Why do you need a ‘hard launch’ for a relationship anyway….that’s where the tone deafness started I would say,” one Reddit user wrote.

The Latina Rebels Instagram account shared a screenshot of the photo of Prewett and Troutt posing with the children, with the caption, “Imagine making your relationship public on IG where you talk about what a great heart your partner has and this pic is in there. White Christians need to be stopped. Children of color aren’t props. Black children aren’t props. @madiprew @grant_troutt this is virtue signaling and it’s so obvious.”

Cassidy Timbrooks, a “villain” from Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” also weighed in on Prewett’s relationship post. She posted the Latina Rebel’s post on her Instagram story, which included the caption, “This photo doesn’t need to be included in your hard launch, it especially doesn’t need to be followed by a picture of y’all dressed to the 9s complete with a LV bag on your way to a night out. The tone deafness of some wealthy/Christian people…I literally cannot.”

“I’m all for their love story and happy they, uh, found each other, but come on,” Timbrooks added.

In another post, Timbrooks captioned a photo of her making a concerned face with, “Legit my face seeing all the appropriative language in their captions accompanied with that slide in the photos.”

Fans Think Cassidy Timbrooks Should Be Cast on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Many fans didn’t like Timbrooks when she was on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” She touted herself as “a frontrunner” after monopolizing Echard’s time on an early group date, per Us Weekly, but ultimately ended up getting her group date rose taken from her.

Timbrooks actually spoiled her own ending on “The Bachelor.” Ahead of the second episode of Echard’s season earlier this year, spoiler king Reality Steve shared several unhinged Instagram stories that she posted, in which she ranted about how she hates men and told Echard, “Go f*** yourself, Clayton Echard.”

“There’s something off about what she’s been posting on her IG stories. She’s reveling in her villainy,” Reality Steve wrote of Timbrooks.

But while she was a villain on “The Bachelor,” fans were there for her commentary on Prewett, and some even pitched for her to be cast on the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“Cassidy…NEEDS TO BE ON BIP,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“How did cassidy become such an icon after her s***show im living for it,” another wrote.

“I never thought I would like Cassidy, but here we are,” a third fan chimed in.

A “Bachelor in Paradise” regular has also gone on record as saying he’d like to see Timbrooks and fellow villain Shane Ankney cast on the summertime dating show that films in Mexico. In a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Wells Adams said, “Shanae Ankney and Cassidy Timbrooks, I want both of them down there immediately.”

