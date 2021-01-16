Why Fans Think Cassie Randolph’s Rumored Boyfriend Dropped a Song Shading Colton Underwood

Is Colton Underwood a “creep?” If fans are right, Cassie Randolph’s rumored new boyfriend certainly thinks so.

Despite denying the claims, Brighton Reinhardt is rumored to be dating the former Bachelor winner. The singer recently released a new song in collaboration with m0mmasboy which many fans on Reddit have hypothesized is about Underwood.

After looking at the lyrics, it is not hard to see why. “Creep” seems to feature many references to Randolph and Underwood’s relationship and more explicitly, to his alleged stalking that led her to file a restraining order against him. The former couple met on season 23 of The Bachelor, dating from the wrap of filming in 2018 until their announced split in May 2020.

Their most clear cut evidence lies in the lines “GPS on the underside” and “Put a tracker in her whip just to watch her pump the brakes.” Both seem to reference Randolph’s claims Underwood taped a tracker on her car’s bumper following their breakup.

The lyrics “I’m just not without the creepiness the camera brings,” also seem to allude to their reality television start.

According to TMZ, Randolph’s filing also accused the former NFL player of sending harassing text messages, loitering outside of her and her parents’ homes and sending anonymous text messages to feign a shared stalker. The accusations seem to fall in line with the lyrics, “You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing.”

Reinhardt Has Previously Denied Rumors He Is Dating Randolph

If the song is in fact about Underwood, then its references to “my baby” seem a rather good indicator the rumors about Reinhardt and Randolph are true. Yet, the singer has already denied such reports in August 2020.

According to Us Weekly, the duo was spotted along with her family in Huntington Beach, California. “Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years,” he told the publication. “My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family.”

If these rumors are true, some fans on Reddit shared their distaste with his use of her personal trauma for music. As one user wrote, “I’m surprised she was cool w this. I’m not sure I’d want someone writing a song about a traumatic experience I had with my ex.”

Randolph Dropped the Restraining Order Against Underwood in November

Just months after their split, on September 11, Randolph filed a restraining order, and eventually, went on to file a police report. However, in November, the California native dismissed charges against Underwood.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns,” the former Bachelor told TMZ. “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Having deleted his social media presence amid the charges, Underwood recently returned to Instagram for the first time since the restraining order dismissal.

