Cassie Randolph Talks About Colton Underwood’s Coming Out for the First Time

Cassie Randolph sat down for Kaitlyn Bristowe for a chat on the former “Bachelorette” star’s “Off the Vine” podcast, and opened up about her ex-boyfriend for the first time.

Back in April 2021, Underwood appeared on “Good Morning America” for an interview with Robin Roberts in which he came out as gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Colton told Roberts at the time.

The announcement less than a year after Underwood and Randolph split. The two dated for nearly two years, but ended up going their separate ways. A few months later, however, Randolph obtained a restraining order against Underwood. She claimed that he was “stalking” and “harassing” her and that he put a tracking device on her vehicle, according to TMZ.

Underwood issued a public apology to Randolph during his GMA appearance.

“I got into a place with my personal life that was dark, and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they’d all be excuses. I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” he said.

After the interview aired, fans waited for Randolph’s response, but she decided to remain quiet on the matter.

“Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward,” she said in a YouTube video that was uploaded on April 22, 2022.

Now, Randolph is giving a bit of insight into her feelings on Underwood coming out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Randolph Shared a Bit More About Underwood’s Coming Out but Said She Wasn’t Quite Ready to Talk About it in Depth

On the March 22, 2022, episode, the two ladies got into life post-“Bachelor,” and Bristowe approached the subject of Colton Underwood carefully.

“We’ll get this stuff out of the way because I know it’s a very sensitive topic, but I did want to obviously bring up Colton, just because personally, I’m like, I don’t want to take away from someone celebrating who they truly are. I don’t wanna take away from that. But to me, what he has done, and I think I speak for a lot of people, there’s some trauma there that he has caused you and now he’s being celebrated and given a platform and you just haven’t had a chance to have your voice heard and I wanted to know, like, has that been hard for you to not speak on this? Or are you like, I’d rather not?” Bristowe asked.

“You know, I haven’t talked about this so it’s really hard for me to talk about it at all. Or even know, like, the right thing to say when addressing it. I just feel, like, so much pressure when asked about it, that I would love to be able to be open and candid about things… but, I’m just, not there yet. And I’m sure I will, one day, want to speak on it because there’s a lot there,” Randolph responded.

Randolph Confirmed That Underwood Didn’t Talk to Her Before His GMA Interview & Said She Felt ‘Shocked’

Bristowe asked Randolph if Underwood had ever talked to her about his sexuality or how he had been feeling before he came out.

“I found out the same way everyone one else did. I was actually in Mexico on vacation with friends, which was great, great to be away. But yeah, I found out, I think, on Snapchat on GMA. it was horrible,” she said. “It was just like a shocking kind of feeling,” she added.

Randolph explained that she wanted to take a step back from the public eye because she didn’t like feeling that everything was in her face. She didn’t say anything more about Underwood, but maintained that, when she’s ready, she will speak out.

Over the past few years, Randolph said that she’s become “more decisive” and admitted that she really grew up a lot. “I can more clearly see things for what they are,” Randolph told Bristowe.

