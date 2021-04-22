Cassie Randolph Responds to Colton Underwood Coming out as Gay

Cassie Randolph has responded to Colton Underwood coming out as gay. Cassie and Colton met on his season of The Bachelor. The two didn’t get engaged on the finale of the show, but they dated for a period of time afterward — from 2018 until they announced their split in May 2020.

On Wednesday, April 14, Good Morning America aired a pre-recorded interview in which Colton came out, telling Robin Roberts that he is gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Colton said during the interview.

According to Us Weekly, Cassie was not aware that Colton was going on GMA to come out. “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on GMA doing a tell-all. To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet,” a source told the outlet. Now, Cassie has spoken out… sort of.

In a new YouTube video posted on April 22, Cassie revealed that she will not be speaking out at this time.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys. I really appreciate it,” she said.

“Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward,” she added, making sure to let her fans know that if she changed her mind, they would be the first to know.

Colton Said He Was Previously in Love With Cassie & Issued Her a Public Apology on ‘Good Morning America’

During his sit-down with Roberts, Colton talked about his relationship with Cassie. He issued her a public apology, adding that he wished he had been “courageous enough” to “fix” himself before he “broke anybody else.”

“I got into a place with my personal life that was dark, and bad, and I can list a bunch of different things, but they’d all be excuses. I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices,” he told Roberts.

“I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else,” he said.

Colton & Cassie Split Got Messy & She Obtained a Restraining Order Against Him

At the time of their split, Colton and Cassie shared that they both felt they’d be better as friends.

“We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us,” Colton wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to Us Weekly. Colton cleared his Instagram page ahead of his interview on GMA.

“With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him,” Cassie wrote.

A couple of months later, however, things took a turn. Cassie filed legal paperwork to obtain a restraining order against Colton, whom she claimed was stalking and harassing her. At one point, Cassie claimed that Colton put a tracking device on her car, according to TMZ.

According to People magazine, Cassie obtained a restraining order in September 2020, but dropped it two months later. At the time the police order was dropped, Colton issued a statement to People.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter,” the statement read.

It’s unclear whether or not Colton and Cassie are still in touch.

