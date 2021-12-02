How Cassie Randolph Is Really Handling Colton Underwood’s New Show

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood met on his season of “The Bachelor” and though they didn’t leave the show engaged — or even as a couple — they ended up dating for almost two years after the cameras stopped rolling.

However, the two split in mid-2020. “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back. Always,” Cassie wrote on Instagram at the time, according to Us Weekly.

In the months that followed, things got incredibly messy. In September 2020, Cassie filed for a restraining order against Colton, according to TMZ. The former “Bachelor” was accused of putting a tracking device on Cassie’s car, and sending her harassing text messages.

Flash forward seven months and Colton came out as gay. He made the announcement in a pre-recorded interview with “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts that aired on April 14, 2021. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Colton said.

And then, Colton scored his very own documentary series called “Coming Out Colton” which is set to premiere on Netflix on December 3, 2021, according to Variety. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cassie will be mentioned quite a bit on the show — and she’s already making headlines.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cassie Has Been Business as Usual on Social Media Despite the Media Storm Surrounding Her Ex

As Colton does press in an effort to promote his new show, his ex is totally keeping her cool. In fact, she’s been keeping things as normal as possible on her social media, focusing on herself, and doing what she needs to do to keep moving herself in a positive direction. She’s posted photos, done an Amazon Live, and has otherwise ignored anything and everything that Colton has been doing — publicly, anyway.

“Cassie really just wants to move past any drama having to do with Colton. She’s being roped back into all this Colton mess because of the Netflix show,” a source told Page Six. “There are a lot of bad memories associated with the end of their relationship and she wishes there was a way to completely separate herself from his narrative,” the source added.

When Colton first came out, many fans were wondering if and when Cassie would issue a statement. However, she chose not to speak out.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the kind comments and messages from you guys. I really appreciate it,” she said in a YouTube video at the time. “Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now. There’s a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward,” she continued.

Colton Has Been Talking About Cassie Quite a bit

In the new trailer for “Coming Out Colton,” the reality star admits that he put his ex “through hell.” In another clip, he tells his mom, “I was starting to hurt other people outside of just myself.”

In an interview with People magazine that was published ahead of the show’s launch, Colton opened up about that challenging time in his life. “I was not in a good place mentally after the breakup. I really lost myself. And I was a miserable human being. I can’t apologize enough to Cassie and her family,” he told the outlet.

Colton went on to explain that he had a hard time after the breakup because he wanted Cassie to be the answer. “It was such a confusing time. I knew I was struggling with my sexuality, but at the same time, I fell in love with a woman. That led me to spiral after the breakup because I thought I’d found someone who could make me straight. And I didn’t want to let it go,” he told People.

READ NEXT: Cassie Randolph Responds to Colton Underwood Coming out as Gay