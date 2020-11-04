New Updates on Cassie Randolph’s Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

Nearly two months after filing, Cassie Randolph has dismissed her restraining order against ex Colton Underwood, reports TMZ. She has also requested the criminal charges be dropped.

“Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns,” Underwood told TMZ. “I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

Randolph dismissed the restraining order with prejudice, meaning she cannot refile. It was first filed on September 11 amid her claims the former Bachelor was showing up uninvited to her apartment and her parent’s home, according to TMZ. She also alleged he admitted to sending anonymous texts to her and himself to seem as though they were victims of the same stalker.

Randolph’s brother found a tracking device taped to her car’s bumper, which led her to eventually file a police report. Her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ, “It was her intention to first, try and work through this process privately in a manner that gives both her and Colton safety, security and respect. We are confident this is possible.”

Heavy has reached out to Underwood for comment.

Randolph and Underwood Announced Their Split in May

After Underwood quarantined with Randolph’s family early in the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time he became sick with the novel coronavirus, they announced their split.

Underwood shared a black and white photo of the former couple to Instagram on May 29, writing, “Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Randolph spoke about the split on a July episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! According to ET, she told franchise host, Chris Harrison, “we honestly had a really great relationship the entire time and we get along really well.”

“It’s been really hard. I think going through any breakup is hard, but going through one in public comes with a whole new set of challenges that, like, I’ve never gone through any of this before,” she told Harrison, adding they were on good terms. She said, at the time, that quarantine and his bout with COVID-19 did not play a role in their split.

Those good terms seemed to be over by August, when the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, as reported by E!.

The Couple First Met on ‘The Bachelor’

Fans of the popular dating franchise will recall the infamous moment when Underwood jumped the fence on season 23 of The Bachelor. At that time, Randolph had ended their relationship, despite Underwood insisting they did not need to become engaged. He made the infamous leap in an attempt to get away from production.

Underwood went on to break up with his remaining contestants, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, to chase after Randolph. They revealed they were dating during the After the Final Rose special. He then moved out to Los Angeles, where she lived.