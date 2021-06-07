‘The Bachelorette’ Cast: Which Season 17 Contestants to Watch

STOP! Spoilers on season 17 of The Bachelorette below:

Katie Thurston’s turn as the Bachelorette will premiere tonight on ABC. The fan-favorite first appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor where she earned a reputation as being the sex-positive contestant.

“Every single guy was so handsome,” the 30-year-old told People. “And I don’t have a type so every man that came in I was like, ‘Yes, yes and yes!’ They’re all such great guys. And that’s what made it exciting and hard at the same time.”

Since every guy seems to be in the running, who should fans keep an eye out for? Here’s what you need to know:

Gregg Grippo Gets the First Impression Rose

According to Reality Steve, the first impression rose goes to early stand-out Gregg Grippo who then makes it into Thurston’s top four.

His ABC profile states the marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey is “the full package,” who is “handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down.”

Revealing the 27-year-old looks to his parents as “#couplegoals,” ABC adds, “Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six!”

Blake Moynes Returns

Blake Moynes was a favorite during Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, deciding to stay when Tayshia Adams took over as lead. While the pair did not make it to happily ever after, photos of him on set revealed he was returning for a shot at love with Thurston.

“In the past, Blake spent his Saturday nights hanging with his best friends, but now all of those friends are married and he’s the last single man remaining,” the Wildlife Manager’s ABC profile states. “Not one to like being left out, Blake Moynes now feels the pressure to settle down and wife up! His dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful and fun. She has to have a goofy side and be okay with his self-described “potty mouth.”

The Canadian is expected to make Thurston’s top four according to Reality Steve.

Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer Round out the Top 4

According to Reality Steve, Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer are the other two contestants to round out Thurston’s top four.

Glaze is a 26-year-old investment sales consultant who “ is one hell of a catch – tall, handsome, has a great career in investment sales, and for the cherry on top, he is also an extremely talented painter,” according to ABC. His profile continues, “He comes from a loving family and credits his parents, who have been happily married for over 30 years, with providing him an excellent example of what a successful relationship should look like. While Justin has dated around, he’s never been one to settle and just hasn’t found ‘the one.’”

Spencer is a 26-year-old pro-football player who “can’t wait to get married and hopes to have five kids one day,” according to his ABC profile. It continues, “He is not afraid to make a grand romantic gesture and says that when the moment calls for it, he has no problem driving for hours just to hand-deliver lunch and fresh flowers to that special woman.”

Thomas Jacobs Is Expected to be the Villain

According to Reality Steve, this season’s early villain goes to Thomas Jacobs.

“Hearing that Thomas Jacobs is an early season ‘villain’” wrote the Bachelor Nation blogger. “I put that in parentheses because that term is 1) shorter to use and 2) has taken on many variations throughout the years. Basically, he’s the guy that ruffles some feathers early on with the other guys. I believe he gets an early rose, thus making him look like an early favorite, that quickly wears out his welcome with some of the others and Thomas ends up getting eliminated in like episode 3 or 4.”

The 28-year-old “is a true believer that everything happens for a reason,” according to his ABC profile. It continues, “His dream woman is beautiful, athletic, mature and ready to be his partner in life. Ambition and thoughtfulness are two major turn-ons for Thomas, and he would love someone to stand by his side as he becomes more involved in his local community.”

