PHOTOS: Catherine Giudice Shows Off Stunning 25-Pound Weight Loss

Catherine Giudice gave fans an update on her weight loss journey.

“The Bachelor” fan favorite, who married Sean Lowe in 2014, posted a slideshow to Instagram to reveal that she has lost a stunning 25 pounds since starting her weight loss program last year. In the caption to a photo with her husband, Catherine wrote that after having her third baby, Mia, she was “determined” to get her body back on track.

In January, Catherine shared her progress on Instagram, but she has lost even more weight since then and is feeling healthier than ever.

Catherine Opened Up About the Secret Behind Her Weight Loss

In her new post, Catherine, 35, revealed that she teamed up with Nutrisystem to reach her goal weight. The former ABC reality star told The Daily Mail that she changed her eating habits and started working out more. Catherine, who shares kids Mia, Samuel, and Isaiah, with her husband, also noted that her eating plan includes all of her favorite “junk foods, but in smaller portions and made with healthier ingredients.

“We’re still eating those fun things like pizza, pasta, and burgers, but they’re perfectly portioned and made healthier,” she said.

“The Bachelor” alum also told the outlet that she goes to the gym several times per week.

“Self-care is so important and I try to squeeze in exercise whenever I can,” Catherine told Us Weekly earlier this year. “I love good ol’ cardio — but even just 15-20 minutes of something like meditation or yoga goes a long way for me.”

Catherine’s Husband Sean Lowe Also Lost Weight

Catherine’s husband joined her in the weight loss journey via NutriSystem’s Partnership Plan. He told The Daily Mail that he has dropped 12 pounds since changing his diet alongside his wife.

“We’ve found that being healthy is only possible if we’re both in it together,” the former “Bachelor” star said. “It’s impossible for me to eat clean if I know Catherine is ordering pizza for dinner and vice versa. Having a partner who will keep you motivated makes a huge difference,”

Sean noted that throughout their journey, the couple held each other accountable and “were “encouraged by each other’s results.

“Every step of the way, we made sure to support each other and lift each other up, which helped us succeed even more,” he said.

After the couple initially teamed up with NutriSystem, Sean told People that “eating clean” had been the biggest issue for him.

“It’s so easy to order pizza,” he said at the time. “And I definitely have a sweet tooth. I’m trying to curb those cravings and drop a little weight so I can get, to use a meathead term, shredded. And there’s something to be said about accountability. It’s nice that Catherine and I are eating the same things together.”

While the reality TV sweethearts are now healthy and fit, Catherine previously teased that her goal would be to lose a total of 30 pounds. But she added, “I am not at all daunted by the rest of the journey, which is a great place to be mentally!”

