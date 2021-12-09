Catherine Giudici Weighs in on Chris Harrison’s Life Post-‘Bachelor’

It has been six months since Chris Harrison announced his official departure from the “Bachelor” franchise, and while many fans still miss his presence on the show, those who are in contact with him say that he’s doing just fine.

Catherine Giudici, who is married to former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe, spoke out about how things are going for Harrison as he lives his life without a permanent hosting gig for the first time in well over a decade.

“[Chris is] doing what he wants to do,” Giudici told Page Six. “He’s golfing. I think he’s living his best life, to be honest. And I know that a lot of people support him,” she added. This isn’t the first time that Giudici has spoken out about Harrison, either. She and her husband are good friends with the former host, and haven’t been shy about showing their support for him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudici Wanted Harrison to Return to the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Back in February, Harrison did an interview with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay for Extra. During the interview, Harrison was accused of defending “Bachelor” star Rachael Kirkconnell after photos of her at an Old South ball, taking in 2018, surfaced online. From there, outrage ensued, and Harrison decided to take some time away from his hosting duties to reflect.

“I want to see him come back. I think he will. I hope he does, because I know so many ‘Bachelor’ fans out there rely on him to be the voice of ‘The Bachelor.’ Chris is a good base that everyone could kind of rely on,” Giudici told Us Weekly back in May.

About a month later, Harrison announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the popular ABC reality dating show.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” Harrison wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” his post went on.

Sean Lowe No Longer Watches the Show

Despite having one of the only successful relationships to come out of “The Bachelor,” Lowe is no longer a fan of the show.

“Catherine does [watch it], I don’t really anymore. It’s like, I’m an old man now. Catherine will be watching The Bachelorette and I’ll be upstairs watching something lame. Like, I just got done watching the Ken Burns Roosevelt documentary,” Lowe told Us Weekly.

Interestingly, back in June 2021, Giudici told Us Weekly that her husband was no longer watching the show in solidarity with Harrison.

“My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls. It’s been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning. … I’m excited for Katie [Thurston],” Giudici told Us Weekly at the time.

Giudici and Lowe have been married since 2014, and have three kids together.

