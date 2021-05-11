Catherine Giudici Speaks Out on Chris Harrison’s Potential Bachelor Return

Catherine Giudici has spoken out about whether or not she thinks Chris Harrison will return as the host of the Bachelor franchise.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Catherine revealed her thoughts on the matter, and said that she wants Chris to come back — and that she thinks that he will.

“I want to see him come back. I think he will. I hope he does, because I know so many ‘Bachelor’ fans out there rely on him to be the voice of ‘The Bachelor,'” Catherine told the outlet. “Chris is a good base that everyone could kind of rely on,” she added.

Chris left his role as host of “The Bachelor” at the end of Matt James’ season following an interview with Rachel Lindsay that many felt was racially insensitive. Chris took to Instagram to issue an apology and to let fans know that he was stepping aside — temporarily. Chris did not host the season’s “After the Final Rose,” marking the very first time that the special episode was hosted by someone else since its inception.

ABC has since confirmed that Chris would not be a part of the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette” starring Katie Thurston. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work he is committed to doing,” the network’s statement on the matter read in part.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catherine Believes Chris Should Be Given a Second Chance

Catherine acknowledged the fact that Chris said that he wanted to spend some time to reflect. While ABC nor Chris have revealed what the future has in store for the host, Catherine feels that he should be given a second chance.

“If we’re giving him the time that he’s asking for to reflect on certain things, I think it’s only fair that we kind of say, ‘OK, you did your work and thank you for doing your work. And respecting his choices. I mean, maybe he doesn’t want to [return]. I don’t know. He might be on to different things,” Catherine told Us Weekly.

Catherine made it very clear that she and her husband Sean Lowe — whom she met while he was “The Bachelor” — “love and respect Chris,” and that Chris will “always be ‘The Bachelor’ [host]” to them.

Sean Lowe Previously Spoke out About the Chris Harrison Controversy

Sean chose not to get too deep into the weeds when it came to the Chris Harrison controversy, but he did speak out about it.

However, Sean didn’t speak out until he received a ton of hateful messages in which people had been calling him a “racist” and a “coward” for not speaking out after everything went down, according to Us Weekly.

“Let me be clear, I don’t condone racism of any kind. Hopefully you knew that about me already. But what I will do is extend grace to a man who’s apologized and promised to be better with the use of his platform. Why? Because that’s what God command [sic] of me. I’m sure some will disagree with me but I’m just going to follow the example of Jesus on this one,” Sean wrote on his Instagram Story back in February.

