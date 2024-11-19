Catherine Giudici Recalls Crying ‘Alone’ Before Sean Lowe Surprise

“The Bachelor” winner Catherine Giudici shared a poignant memory via social media that took fans back to the day she got engaged to Sean Lowe.

Giudici and Lowe met during season 17 of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2013. As E! News noted, he proposed at the final rose ceremony filmed in a forest in Thailand.

The couple wed in January 2014, and now have three children, Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia.

On November 17, Giudici opened up about the day before Lowe’s proposal via her Instagram page. She recalled during some difficult moments, she “cried on the bed alone while the cameras captured my emotions.”

Sean Lowe Surprised Catherine Giudici Without the Cameras Before the Proposal

Giudici’s Instagram post included a dozen photos highlighting her life with Lowe. The first picture showed Lowe as “The Bachelor,” seemingly on his birthday the day before he proposed to her.

In her caption, Giudici took fans back to that fateful day. “It was the day before I was to find out whether I would be engaged or not and our final date was over,” she wrote.

She continued, “We were in Thailand and I was overwhelmed with how much I loved him.” After their date, she was alone in her hotel room crying. She noted that the production cameras captured every moment.

Just moments after Lowe left, she shared that there was a knock on her door. “A chuckling Sean was at the door and no cameras this time,” she revealed.

“I was so confused because he was laughing, he was confused because I was crying,” she admitted.

Giudici explained, “He came back because when it was midnight (maybe 15 minutes from when he knocked) it would be his birthday and he wanted me to be the person to spend the first minutes of his birthday with him.”

Due to filming, Lowe couldn’t spend the bulk of his birthday with her. However, Giudici noted, that the time they spent together heading into his birthday “would prove to carry me to the end.”

The proposal took place the day after Lowe’s birthday. As a result, Giudici shared, “The 16th and 17th of November are just so precious to me” every year.

Bachelor Nation Gushed Over Giudici’s Post

As she wished her husband a happy birthday, Giudici noted the photos she included in her post were from his previous birthdays they shared. “I love this man and am so grateful to spend every birthday until the end of time with him,” she gushed.

Bachelor Nation adored Giudici’s post.

Trista Sutter, the franchise’s first “The Bachelorette” lead, commented, “The sweetest!!”

A fan wrote, “Favorite Bachelor couple ever!!! You 2 are an inspiration! I love that you love each other so much and are so bold in your faith!!!”

“Happy Birthday Sean, thank you for taking us on the Sean and Catherine love story,” wrote another.

“Ugh. The best season. Best couple,” commented someone else.

Another comment read, “Awww.. shucks you guys! You make me want to watch your season all over again!”

“One of the absolute BEST love stories to come out of the Bachelor STILL,” declared a different Instagram user.