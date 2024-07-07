Fans Think Catherine Giudici & Sean Lowe Split After Confusing Video

Some fans were left worried about Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici after she posted a video of herself appearing very emotional. The “Bachelor” winner uploaded the video on Instagram on July 6 and she looked like she was crying.

“Last night, Sean cheated on me with a girl named Kendall. And I’ve been crying all day,” Giudici says, rubbing her eyes. In the background, Lowe can be heard telling his wife, “it was a dream.”

“It doesn’t make it any less real,” Giudici responds.

Lowe and Giudici met on his season of “The Bachelor” back in 2013. They fell in love and ended up getting engaged on the finale. The couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January 2014. In the time since, they’ve welcomed three children together.

Several Fans Thought That Catherine Giudici Was Referencing a Real-Life Incident

Giudici looked visibly upset in her Instagram video, which led quite a few people to believe that she was referencing something that happened in real life. Not to mention, it was a few seconds in before Lowe clarified that Giudici was referencing a dream, but it seems that some people commented before watching the whole thing through.

Moreover, some people watched Giudici’s video without sound, simply seeing her crying, which caused more concerns.

“Don’t scare me like that again,” one person wrote.

“Excuse me friend, I saw this with the sound off and heart my stopped!!!” someone else added.

“R u serious this was not cool…..” a third comment read.

“OMG you guys are my favorite bachelor people and you gave me a heart attack,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Are Going Strong

Despite the confusing Instagram post, things are going great between Lowe and his wife (and, no, he didn’t cheat on her with anyone named Kendall).

In an interview with E! News that was published in May 2024, Lowe spoke about what makes his marriage work.

“Anyone who’s been married knows it takes work. ‘The Bachelor’ is great at making you feel all of these emotions, and you’re riding high on love, and you’re gonna have these feelings for the rest of your life. But once you get into the real world, some days you don’t feel all the love that you had when you got down on one knee. And so for us, it’s just about committing. And part of that is trying to be the best partner you can for your spouse,” he explained.

Lowe went on to say that things haven’t always been easy for him and Giudici, but the two have worked on things with a strong focus on communication.

“I get it wrong a lot, believe me. We’re both really good at forgiving each other and forgiving quickly. I’m very thankful that I have a wife that’s like, ‘Hey, Babe, I know you’ve got a good heart. You didn’t mean to hurt my feelings, but you did. But I forgive you. Let’s move on,'” he said.

