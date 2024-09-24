Catherine Giudici Lowe Pleads for Help Amid Father’s Illness & ‘Desperation’

Former “The Bachelor” winner Catherine Giudici Lowe reached out to fans recently as a difficult family situation developed. She revealed her father was ill, and she pleaded for help.

As Lowe explained the complicated situation she was navigating, she admitted, “I am, I mean, this is called desperation at this point. Please. Thank you.”

Catherine Giudici Lowe’s Father, Carey Giudici, Has a Brain Tumor

On September 3, Lowe took to her Instagram Stories to make a request. “Okay, long story short, I need help with Medicare, Medicaid, Medi-whatever for elderly people,” she began.

Lowe explained, “I’m helping my dad, we found out recently he has a brain tumor, he’s going to be staying at our home for the duration of his pre-treatment. We don’t know what that looks like.”

“I need to figure out Medicare. If there’s anybody out there that knows how to navigate this labyrinth of Texas insurance in the medical capacity please [direct message] me, Lowe continued.

Later the same day, Lowe returned with a new Instagram Story regarding the situation.

“I wanted to get on here and say thank you to all the people. I did not expect as many messages as I got,” Lowe shared.

Lowe added, “I’m so grateful for the community that responded and people that follow me. I really, really appreciate all the helpful tips that I’ve received. So I just wanted to say thank you.”

She indicated she was sorting through all of the feedback she received from her Instagram followers so she could see how best to proceed. Lowe emphasized, “I just wanted to say thank you and show my appreciation because I definitely feel supported. So thank you.”

‘The Bachelor’ Star’s Relationship With Her Father Hasn’t Always Been Easy

As “The Bachelor” fans may recall, Lowe’s relationship with her father, Carey Giudici, has been a difficult one at times.

In March 2013, as Catherine and Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor” aired, E! News shared some details of her family’s background. They noted that she explained to Sean in one episode that her father had experienced serious depression for a long time during her younger years.

When Catherine was a teenager, Carey’s mental health degraded to a point where he needed to be separated from the family. Her parents split and remained estranged after his issues caused problems at home.

Despite the estrangement, E! News noted Catherine shared in a conference call, “I love him so much.”

She noted, “I said a lot of personal things on the show, and I just want to reiterate the fact that he is a part of my life and I love him so much.”

Neither Catherine nor Carey has shared much about one another on Instagram over the past few years. A few photos taken during time spent together have popped up on both of their Instagram pages here and there, though.

Despite that, according to her recent Instagram Stories, he is leaning on her as he faces this difficult medical situation. It does not appear she has shared any additional details about her father’s medical condition since then.