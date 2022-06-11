Catherine Giudici Shares Photo Taken at Emergency Room, Asks for Prayers

Catherine Giudici is asking fans for prayers after her newborn nephew was rushed to the hospital just days after he was born. The former “Bachelor” star had just shared that the baby, Tavo, had made his official earth-side appearance, making her an aunt — again; Tavo has an older sister named Vida.

“Introducing the world to my beautiful nephew,” Catherine captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on June 10, 2022. The upload she posted was her nephew’s official birth announcement that she shared from her sister, Monica Giudici’s, account.

“Tavo (Gustavo) Mejia Giudici Ross. Born on 6/6/22 at 11:34pm in Oakland. Came into this world slow, then quickly and hasn’t stopped since. Our hearts burst wide open to finally be with this hairy, loud, gorgeous human,” Monica’s post read.

While the whole family was overjoyed and celebrating this new life, Tavo ended up falling ill. Within hours, Giudici shared another update; Tavo was rushed to the emergency room less than 12 hours after being discharged following labor and delivery.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catherine’s Sister Shared That Baby Tavo Has an Infection

Tavo was home from the hospital on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., but came down with a fever of 100.6 in the middle of the night. Monica and her husband took the baby to the emergency room. The next day, the baby had a “positive blood culture” which indicated an infection.

Tavo underwent a spinal and tap and was put on antibiotics. He was admitted to the hospital so that doctors could keep an eye on him. On June 11, 2022, Monica provided an update on her Instagram Stories.

“Hour 25 in the hospital,” she wrote, sharing a photo of baby Tavo sleeping. “The spinal tap didn’t get any fluid so we are waiting on the second round of blood cultures to come back to learn more about this infection. He’s now on antibiotics and fluids and really sleepy,” she added.

Monica revealed that her husband George Ross has been staying at the hospital with her because she’s finding it hard to “manage alone.” Although George does have an Instagram account, he is not active on social media and has not posted about baby Tavo. His last post on IG was uploaded in 2021.

Catherine Asked ‘Prayer Warriors’ to Pray for Tavo

Although it’s unknown what is causing Tavo’s infection, his family is hoping that the treatment works and that he starts to get some relief.

Catherine took to her Instagram Stories on June 11, 2022, to ask for prayers in hopes of getting baby Tavo in a better place.

“Prayer warriors – please pray for my nephew Tavo and his family,” Catherine captioned the same photo of the baby boy in the hospital. Tavo was wrapped up in a cozy blanket and had an IV in his arm.

Catherine is very close to her two sisters, Monica and India, and knows just how important family is. She and her husband, Sean Lowe, have been married since 2014 and have three kids together — sons, Samuel and Isaiah and a daughter named Mia.

READ NEXT: Fans Are Freaking Out After Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudice’s Latest Instagram Photo