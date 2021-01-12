Former ‘Bachelor’ Winner Shows off Incredible Weight Loss

Bachelor Nation got to see a before and after photo of a popular former Bachelor winner after she said she dropped 20 pounds!

Catherine Giudici Lowe told fans that she and her husband, Sean Lowe, started doing Nutrisystem shortly after she gave birth to their third child, Mia Mejia. She said she’s starting off the new year feeling really good about her progress, and shared a side-by-side photo of her slimmer figure. Doing the program, Guidici Lowe was able to take off the baby weight, and she’s looking better than ever.

You can check out the before-and-after pic below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Catherine Giudici Lowe Was Determined to Lose More Baby Weight & Joined Nutrisystem in 2019

In early 2019, Giudici Lowe talked to People Magazine about joining Nutrisystem to take off more baby weight. At the time, she had about 10-15 pounds to go to get to her goal weight.

“I had a second baby and I’m ready to turn it up. Sean is being really supportive and we’re doing a good purge together,” she told People Magazine, nine months after giving birth to the couple’s second son, Isaiah. “Losing the weight after the second baby is definitely harder,” she says. “But I’m ready to push myself,” she added.

The success that Giudici Lowe had on Nutrisystem the first time around likely helped her make the decision to rejoin the program after welcoming Mia on December 23, 2019.

Giudici Lowe has been very open about her post-baby body — and she has received a ton of positive feedback from fans showing their love and support along the way.

“Congrats you look amazing! Your inner beauty always outweighs anything,” one social media user commented.

“You look amazing! Baby weight loss is no joke,” a second echoed.

“You look amazing!!! I’ve done Nutrisystem after 3 of my 4 kids and it’s always worked great for me! This last time I did it I lost 25 pounds and have kept it off,” added a third.

Catherine Giudici Lowe Lost 50 Pounds After Giving Birth to Her First Born in 2017

After giving birth to her first child in 2017, Giudici Lowe was dedicated to getting her body back. It was tough, as a first time mom in addition to normal frustration when trying to lose weight, but Giudici Lowe stuck with it. She was hitting the gym with her hubby, and, in just about three months postpartum, she was down more than 50 pounds.

At the time, she also documented her progress on Instagram.

“I gained almost 60 pounds from my pregnancy and now I’m down over 50 pounds, so I’m content with that. I’ve been working with a personal trainer and the owner of Fit180 studios in the DFW area who has been helping me with a diet plan, building muscle and losing body fat. Julie Clayton has been super instrumental in my weight loss journey. I have never been super strict with anything really, but I’d say I’m trying my best to be balanced in diet, working out and my personal and professional life,” she told E! News.

