Big Celebrities Are ‘Bachelor’ Fans Too…Find Out Who.

Contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” generally garner at least 15 minutes of fame. However, many celebrities who have achieved long-term, big-time stardom are just as interested in watching these sexy contenders vie for love as the rest of us are. Some of these celebrity “Bachelor” fans may surprise you.

Jennifer Aniston Hosts ‘Bachelor’ Viewing Parties

Jennifer Aniston is someone who knows what it’s like to have your love life all over TV and social media. Maybe that’s why she gets so excited dishing about the show with her hairstylist and “Very Cavallari” star Justin Anderson. People magazine reports, Justin raved, “It’s so funny because when I would do Bachelor people and I would post it to social media Jennifer Aniston, the next time I would see her she’s like, ‘Wait did you just meet so-and-so?’ Like we would talk about it. She’s definitely a fan.”

The former “Friends” star actually hosts “Bachelor” viewing parties in her home, to which Anderson has been invited on several occasions. But Aniston doesn’t think she would be a good host on the show. When asked in an InStyle interview whether she would ever consider taking on a guest hosting position, Aniston replied, “God, I don’t know. I think they need a psychologist or psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison — or whoever the host is now. There should be someone they can go and talk to.” Jennifer is perplexed by how the contestants fall so deeply in love so quickly, People reports.

Howard Stern Gets Emotionally Involved With ‘The Bachelor’

Shock radio host Howard Stern loves ranting about the Bachelor on his radio show. For example, he had fun joking about Claire Crawley and how her season represented her fifth try at finding love on the franchise. He was especially rattled by the way Claire called one of the contestants “superficial” because he admitted that the reason he liked her was because she was physically attractive. According to Stern “he’s the only guy who’s telling the truth.”

More recently, when discussing Clayton’s Echard’s season finale, Stern told fans, “I am so outraged that this bachelor ended up with this gorgeous woman, Susie.” Stern added that he “can’t believe women aren’t more up in arms about what this bachelor pulled.” As “Bachelor” fans know, Echard dumped Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in unison on Season 26 after telling them, and Susie Evans, that he loved them. Turns, out, he just loved Susie more. Like many fans, Howard Stern was livid that the couple ended up together.



Actress Kirsten Dunst had a long discussion with Jimmy Kimmel about “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” when she was a guest on his show. She said the way the show is edited is “comedic gold.” The “Spider-Man” and “Fargo” star went on to say that she liked “The Bachelor” better than “The Bachelorette” because “the women get naughtier.” Solidifying her status as a superfan, Us Weekly reports that Kirsten’s friends “gave her a T-shirt that reads ‘Most. Exciting. Rose Ceremony,’” a popular saying on the show.

According to People magazine and US Weekly, other celebrity “Bachelor” fans include: Lea Michele, John Mayer, Ellen DeGeneres, Emma Roberts, Kaley Cuoco, Ashton Kutcher and Kate Hudson. So next time you sit down to watch the Bachelor or its multiple spinoffs, don’t forget that some of your favorite celebrities are right there eating popcorn and yelling at the screen with you.