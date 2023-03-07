‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers Reveal 2023 Lead

Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor” has not finished airing yet, but “The Bachelorette” spoilers for season 20 are already emerging. ABC has not yet announced their pick to lead the 2023 season, but spoiler guru Reality Steve just revealed what he has recently confirmed regarding the network’s supposed pick. Which lady will hand out roses as she searches for her Mr. Right this spring?

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” ahead!

Reality Steve Reports Charity Lawson Will Be ‘The Bachelorette’

(SPOILER): Your next “Bachelorette” is going to be… Charity Lawson. Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity. I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/2jVnryDbLS — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 6, 2023

According to a Twitter post from Reality Steve on March 6, “The Bachelorette” lead for season 20 is slated to be Charity Lawson. However, the spoiler king cautioned, “Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it.” Reality Steve added, “From everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity. I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks.”

Prior to Reality Steve’s spoilers regarding Lawson becoming the next “Bachelorette,” fans had been rallying for their favorites. The chances were solid that ABC would choose someone from Shallcross’ season, given the history of who has been chosen in the past. In addition, the network often focuses on the final four women as the most likely candidates. “The Bachelor” sub on Reddit discussed the options several times, with many posters rooting for Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki, Kaity Biggar, or Lawson. If ABC were to pick someone from a prior season, Susie Evans seemed a runaway favorite option.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Seemed Mostly Enthusiastic About Lawson

Once Reality Steve revealed Lawson as ABC’s pick, “The Bachelorette” fans shared their thoughts. By the looks of things, fans are excited to see Lawson handing out roses.

“She is beautiful and has such a great personality. She would be an amazing bachelorette,” one fan replied to Reality Steve on Twitter.

“I was hoping it would be Charity. She’s so charismatic, smart, confident, and beautiful inside and out,” noted a “Bachelorette” fan on Reality Steve’s Instagram page.

“I’m excited for Charity as lead. She’s refreshingly mature compared to some other contestants on this show,” added a Lawson fan on Reddit.

One recurring criticism from “Bachelorette” fans online was that some people thought Lawson was too “boring” to be the lead. A few others noted their disappointment that ABC didn’t pick Evans or Frenkel. Despite that, the enthusiasm for Lawson becoming “The Bachelorette” seemed to outweigh the disappointment, and fans surely will be eager for ABC to make their official announcement.

“I hope it’s true! She’s gorgeous, well-educated, gracious, has an admirable career, and has been so supportive of the other contestants,” detailed another Redditor.

As Reality Steve noted, it is possible ABC will make a last-minute change and announce someone else as the next “Bachelorette” lead. That happened in 2016 when it had been reported Caila Quinn would be the lead and a sudden change in plans resulted in JoJo Fletcher handing out roses instead. As the spoiler guru pointed out, it’s not a done deal until it’s announced by ABC. At this stage, though, he has received enough information to report “The Bachelorette” will likely star Lawson, and most fans seem ready to cheer her on this spring.