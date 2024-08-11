‘Bachelorette’ Couple Clarifies They’re not Married Yet Amid Fan Confusion

A couple from “The Bachelorette” confused some fans recently when they shared stunning pictures from a photo shoot. Season 20 stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko did a luxurious shoot for Munaluchi Bride at a resort in Grenada, and the results gave off a very wedding-like vibe.

After sharing some photos and behind-the-scenes peeks at the process, Lawson took to social media to reassure fans they had not missed news about a wedding. Lawson and Olubeko did not marry yet.

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Glammed up for an Anniversary Photo Shoot

On August 1, Munaluchi Bride shared a photo of Lawson and Olubeko on their Instagram page. She wore a fitted white strapless dress while he wore a white suit coat and black trousers.

After the initial post on the Munaluchi Bride page, both Lawson and Olubeko shared additional shots on their Instagram pages. Nearly everything Lawson wore was formal and white, which prompted questions about whether the two got married.

“I thought these were wedding pictures,” one follower noted.

“That’s what I thought too; they ran away and got married,” admitted another follower.

“It looks like they got married,” a fan replied when someone else asked when the wedding would be.

Someone else asked, “Isn’t this their wedding photos?”

In an Instagram Story posted on August 2, Lawson shared, “Clarification: we did not get married or elope yet.” Rather, she noted, it was an anniversary cover shoot.

Olubeko also provided some clarification for a fan on an Instagram post of his. When asked if what he shared were engagement photos, he replied, “nah, was for @munaluchibride magazine shoot + engagement anniversary.”

‘The Bachelorette’ Stars Aim to Wed in Fall 2025

Both Olubeko and Lawson told Munaluchi Bridal they loved the photo shoot experience. Lawson quipped, “You guys are amazing. Don’t be surprised if we’re like, ‘All right, Fall 2025. We need everybody back again. Clear the schedule, please.'”

“The Bachelorette” stars are currently aiming for a fall 2025 wedding. In fact, they’re planning to have two weddings.

Lawson revealed, “We’re planning to have a Nigerian wedding and are hoping to have it in Nigeria.” “The Bachelorette” star added, “Then we’re going to do an American traditional wedding and play influences to the South.”

Her family lives in Georgia, and she wants “a Southern-themed kind of wedding just because of how I was raised.”

Olubeko admitted, “We’re trying to have two. It’s going to be a big push but I think we can make it work.”

The Nigerian wedding will be a party with a large guest list, the couple shared. The Southern wedding will be smaller and more intimate, they added.

They don’t have specific dates picked yet, but Lawson noted, “We’ve been aiming for fall 2025. That just makes the most sense.” She added, “I just want to not be stressed and I really want to just enjoy actually planning.”

Olubeko interjected and shared, “We’re aiming for fall. If we have to take more time to make it right, we have no problem. We’re going to do what’s best for us no matter what people say.”

They both feel confident “The Bachelorette” fans can wait for them to marry on their timeline. “Truly, they can. They will be all right,” Lawson declared.

For their Southern wedding, Lawson thinks she’ll pick a wedding gown that is “sleek and simple.” For the reception, “we have the rhinestones and the sparkles and everything that’s glitz and glam will come out.”

“The Bachelorette” star hasn’t chosen wedding dresses yet. However, she has determined designers and styles. The couple indicated they might even utilize some of the ensembles from the photo shoot because they loved everything so much.