Charity Lawson’s First Promo Shot for ‘The Bachelorette’

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The 20th season will kick off on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on ABC. The show has been moved back an hour from the traditional 8 p.m. time slot.

The official Instagram account for “The Bachelorette” gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming season on the morning of Tuesday, May 9, releasing the first promo shot of Charity.

Charity wore the franchise’s signature color in the promo shot, rocking a floor-length red gown and matching earrings. In addition, an assortment of red roses surrounded the upcoming Bachelorette in the photo.

“Budding romances abound. 🌹💫 Join @charitylawson for her season of #TheBachelorette starting June 26 on ABC and stream on Hulu,” the caption read.

Fans React to Charity’s First Promo Shot

Fans and Bachelor Nation alums gushed over the solo shot of Charity in the comment section.

“So much beauty and grace 😍. I can’t handle!!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg omg omg 😍 😍 stunning,” a second user gushed.

Who Is Charity Lawson?

Fans first met Charity on Zach Shallcross’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired earlier this year. The Georgia native made an early impression on Zach, which landed her a spot in his final four. However, Charity’s “Bachelor” journey ended in tears rather than a proposal when Zach decided to send her home following her hometown date in week eight. Fans were heartbroken after Charity’s exit and took to Twitter to campaign for the Southern beauty to become the next Bachelorette. i love charity and would love to see her as the bachelorette!! it would for sure revamp this franchise😍😍 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/RmjN4X06Ax — Morgan F (@MorganFerrier12) February 28, 2023 Time to campaign for Charity to be the next bachelorette #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/5xhp2KUSGz — Film&TV Rants 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@FilmTVRants) January 28, 2023 Anyways, Charity for Bachelorette ❤️#TheBachelor — M (@lRlSPATTON) March 7, 2023 Turns out, producers were on the same page as fans. At the March 14 “Women Tell All” special, host Jesse Palmer approached Charity backstage and offered her the role of the Bachelorette. The 27-year-old got emotional after hearing Jesse’s offer. “It blows my mind that I can meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after,” she said in a confessional during the March 14 episode. Ahead of the upcoming season, Charity stopped by Good Morning America on March 16 to share what traits she is looking for in a partner. “I definitely am looking for someone who is a compassionate person, so someone who is extremely kind and treats others well,” she shared. “But also, I love to laugh and have a good time. So, a sense of humor, I think that [is] huge. Anyone who can come out with a good joke or two is a winner.”

Charity Was in an Emotionally Abusive Relationship Before ‘The Bachelor’

Fans fell in love with Charity’s vulnerability on “The Bachelor.” The Auburn University alum spoke candidly about her past relationship on the show, which she described as “emotionally abusive.”

“I was in an emotionally abusive relationship that had several occurrences of infidelity,” she told Zach during their one-on-one date in Estonia.

She added, “It’s really shameful and regretful to think I was ever like in that position,” she continued. “It really has made me who I am today.”