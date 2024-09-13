‘Bachelorette’ Lead Puts Wedding Plans on Hold

Former “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson is putting her wedding plans with Dotun Olubeko on hold.

“We’ve taken a pause on it and I’m totally fine announcing that. I feel like people ask all the time, ‘How’s wedding planning? Or where are we at?'” Lawson told Us Weekly in an article published on September 10.

“For me, I got in this space where I just felt this constant pressure of, like, I need to check off something every month or every week. And it got to the point where I’m like, ‘I don’t wanna do that right now.’ I’m also still just easing into life and normalcy again. Obviously, we’re still getting married. We’re taking a moment, taking a beat,” she added.

Lawson and Olubeko got engaged on the finale of her season of the popular dating show.

Charity Lawson Previously Said She & Dotun Olubeko Were Planning to Tie the Knot in 2025

Lawson and Olubeko made it clear that they planned on getting married in 2025. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, someone asked the former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor where she was in regard to the wedding stages. She admitted that she and her fiance were “planning.”

“Simple as that. I think a lot of y’all forget or may not know what all has to go into wedding planning, and for me I personally do not want to plan a wedding in a rush of 5 months. I choose peace and not stress (which I will experience regardless cause it’s wedding planning),” she said.

At the time, Lawson had wrapped “The Bachelorette” and had competed on “Dancing With the Stars” back to back.

“I went from one TV show to another and Dotun and I are just now settling into normalcy and getting our bearings which we are loving every second of it. This is a normal time frame. I want to enjoy and live out our engagement and it’ll be here before you know it, as we have already started planning. I love the excitement everyone has, but also respect our decision for what is most conducive for our lives. We are planning two ceremonies. So please, bare with us,” she added.

Fans Are Hoping Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Make It

Lawson and Olubeko haven’t given fans any reason to think that they are having second thoughts about their relationship. If Lawson’s message to her fiance on his birthday was any sign — they’re doing just fine.

“Happy birthday to my earth angel – what a special soul you are that everyone sees but I get the honor of loving deeply…my real life PIC. May this year be just as adventurous, joyful and fulfilling, love you so much,” she captioned an Instagram post on August 24.

On a Reddit thread started in mid-August, some fans reacted to photos of Lawson and Olubeko at an event.

“Charity looks so pretty! They’re such a cute couple, I’m rooting for them,” one person wrote.

“Ahh they’re so fun! I love that they go to events that aren’t heavy w the Bach nation cast. So happy they’re still thriving,” someone else said.

“Love seeing mama lookin so good and so HAPPY!! I just know she’s been waitin’ her whole life for a boost like that at concerts – I cannot WAIT for their wedding,” a third comment read.

