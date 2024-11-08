Nick Viall Reveals Whether He Thinks Charles Ling Will Be the Next ‘Golden Bachelor’

Former “Bachelor” Nick Viall shared his thoughts on the possibility of Charles Ling being the next “Golden Bachelor” during a November 7 episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files.”

Viall revealed that he has qualms about Ling being the choice. The network has not yet announced who the next “Golden Bachelor” will be, although Ling has become a fan favorite. During the “Men Tell All” episode on November 6, a fan stood up in the audience and touted Ling, a widower, to be the next “Golden Bachelor.”

“No, I don’t think he will be,” Viall said, before adding later, “It’s possible,” and concluding, “They’re definitely testing.”

Viall then asked his co-hosts whether they liked Charles or Pascal Ibgui for the next “Golden Bachelor” and received a mixed reaction. Everyone agreed though that they liked Ling’s darker hair, which he debuted on the “Men Tell All” episode.

Ling has said he is moved by the fan support. “Wow! Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support. I am thrilled that you all love me in this program. Just like the bachelor mansion fireplace, your cheerful and delightful messages warmed my heart. I hope I won’t disappoint you all on the show,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nick Viall Isn’t Sure That Charles Ling Could Carry an Entire Season

Play

Viall said that he’s not sure whether Ling could carry the entire season.

“I think Charles is really endearing and charming and great when it’s always a small bit of the whole episode like, yeah , I don’t know if it carries a season. I don’t know. Pascal might be a little messy,” he added.

He did say that he thinks Charles is “cute,” but noted, “I just feel like Charles is going to be best friends with all of the ladies but I’m not sure if he’s going to fall in love with all of the ladies, you know.”

Viall’s wife Natalie then floated contestant Dan Roemer. Viall noted of “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos that “Joan wasn’t in the top four. Like they definitely don’t have to go with what they usually do.”

The co-hosts agreed that some contestants, like Jonathan, are ruled out because they are now “seeing someone.” Jonathan Rone announced on the show that he’s in a relationship.

Natalie responded that “People love all of them.”

Viall said he doesn’t believe the network will announce the choice until “later. It won’t happen this season of ‘The Golden Bachelorette,'” he said. “It’s not going to air for another year.”

Charles Ling Said It Was a ‘Tough Question’ Whether He Would Want to Be the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Anyway

In October, Viall asked Ling whether he would ever consider being the “Golden Bachelor,” and Ling responded that it was a “tough question.”

In the November episode’s “Golden Bachelorette” segment, Viall also discussed what he thinks of the “Golden Bachelorette” debate after one contestant put barbecue sauce on burgers and others didn’t like it.

“Barbecue sauce doesn’t pair well with a burger,” Viall shared. He said that putting barbecue sauce on a burger is “disgusting” and added that all he puts on his burgers is salt and pepper.

For his part, Ling has been posting about the “Men Tell All” episode on his Instagram page. “I cannot help but laugh when exchanging jokes with @jessepalmer. He’s so witty that I have to make a great effort to keep up with him. We have so much joy to share in our conversation,” he wrote.

Ling also shared a picture of all of the men together and wrote, “What a group of handsome men reuniting. Their smiling faces tell it all.”

According to his “Golden Bachelorette” bio, Charles is a “retired data analyst and father of two” who “is ready for a second chance at true love and excited to put himself out there. Charles L. is no stranger to taking risks. He grew up in rural China and moved to the United States with only $20 in his pocket.”