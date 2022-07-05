PHOTOS: ‘Bachelorette’ Star Engaged, Declares ‘It Was Always You’

Another “Bachelor Nation” personality is off the market. Over the Fourth of July weekend, a former “Bachelorette” contestant got engaged, and the moment looked magical. Chase McNary got engaged to Ellie White, and she said yes.

McNary was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016. As Refinery 29 detailed, McNary’s experience on Fletcher’s season ended with a shocker, as he was eliminated just as he would have headed to the Fantasy Suite. The two had a great time together during the daytime portion of their date, and she invited him to the Fantasy Suite. McNary then told Fletcher he loved her, and that declaration threw her off. She asked to step away for a moment, which stunned him, and soon he found himself in the van headed home. He then believed he would be “The Bachelor,” he told Us Weekly, but at the last minute, production chose Nick Viall instead. McNary also appeared on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach” and “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” before returning to ABC to pop up on “Bachelor in Paradise.” Ultimately, he found love away from reality television.

Here’s what you need to know:

McNary Set the Scene for the Couple’s Big Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase McNary (@chase_brody_mcnary)

McNary went “Instagram official” with his romance with White in May 2020. “When you find a real one and have to lock her down… @ellefwhite I am excited for this new chapter together,” he captioned a video where he officially gave her the “girlfriend” title. On July 2, McNary took the next big step in his relationship with White and surprised her with a proposal.

In his Instagram post announcing the engagement, he tagged White and wrote, “It was always you.” The post included two still photos and a short video showing the moment he popped the question. He chose a beautiful, serene setting for the big moment that was surrounded by greenery and mountains next to a lake. White shared some photos on her Instagram page as well, and she tagged Breckenridge, Colorado, as the proposal spot. Her fiance had a special spot set up for them, with a blanket laid out, candles set up, champagne chilling, and food awaiting. The two celebrated and toasted after she accepted his proposal, and she was not shy about showing off her gorgeous engagement ring.

Franchise Veterans Showed Their Support

Both McNary and White’s Instagram posts were flooded with congratulatory notes from fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities.

“Congratulations Y’all!!! But be honest, she knew this was coming. I mean, that’s a ‘I’m getting a fat diamond today’ hat if I’ve ever seen one,” teased Wells Adams. McNary responded the hat was one White created, that would be a part of her fall Haut Bas launch.

Congratulations brotha!” wrote former “Bachelor” Chris Soules, while Josh Murray commented, “I love this, congrats you two!!!!!!!”

White’s comment read, “Take me off the roster” and “Forever his” with two white heart emoji. “Omg!!! I am so happy for you both,” declared former “Bachelor” contestant Elyse Dehlbom. “Big Brother” and fellow “Ex on the Beach” star Corey Brooks wrote, “Love y’all so much” on White’s post, and former “Bachelorette” winner Garrett Yrigoyen commented with a single clapping hands emoji.