‘Bachelorette’ Star Announces Pregnancy News 4 Months After Wedding

A former contestant from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” will become a father for the first time in a matter of months. Chase McNary and his new wife just revealed she is pregnant.

Chase McNary & His Wife Expect Their Child to Arrive in May 2025

On November 3, McNary shared the baby news via an Instagram post. McNary also posted the pregnancy announcement on his TikTok page.

The video began with McNary and his wife walking toward one another outdoors. The audio of the MOONLIGHT song “Long Cool Woman” played in the background.

They both wore cowboy hats, and he lifted his wife off of a bench and kissed her as he brought her down to the ground where he stood.

Stuck in the brim of her hat was an ultrasound photo. A sprig of baby’s breath was also tucked into the brim and text on the hat read, “Baby McNary” and “2025.”

After the couple kissed, the video showed the hat being tossed onto a rock. The placement of the hat featured the baby announcement.

The caption of the post read, “Baby McNary Coming May 2025!”

The Couple Received Plenty of Congratulatory Responses

Bachelor Nation shared their notes of congratulations on McNary’s Instagram post.

Fellow “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Chris Bukowski commented, “Let’s goooooo. Congrats to you both!”

McNary teasingly replied, “@chrisjbukowski you next?”

Bukowski and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Anna Redman have been dating for quite some time. They have not announced an engagement or any baby plans as of yet, however.

Adam Gottschalk, who met his wife Raven Gates on season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” added, “Congrats guys!! You’re going to be great parents 🫶🏼.”

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Bachelorette” alum, Blake Horstmann, commented with a simple, “Yasss!”

In response to Horstmann’s comment, McNary quipped, “@balockaye.h #dadlife lets go!”

A few others from Bachelor Nation, including Luke Pell, Elyse Dehlbom, and Sydney Lotuaco, also congratulated McNary on his wife on Instagram.

The Couple Wed in Colorado in July

As People noted, McNary wed Ellie White in July. The couple’s wedding took place in Dillon, Colorado, at the Arapahoe Basin’s lodge.

After their wedding, he explained marrying at the mountaintop was important to them. “We’re going [to be] at 11,500 feet, so we’re kind of just basing everything off of love reaching new heights.”

McNary also noted the couple didn’t want a “stiff formal wedding.” Instead, they planned an event that was “super lax, super fun, casual and also, just a full weekend with the people that we love.”

Pell and “Big Brother” alum Corey Brooks were groomsmen for McNary on his wedding day.

Before falling in love with White, McNary was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” People shared. He also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” in season 6.

McNary lasted through the hometown dates during season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” and was eliminated at the Fantasy Suite stage. Pell also received a hometown date with Fletcher during that season.

During “Bachelor in Paradise,” McNary’s stay on the beach was quite short. As his IMDb page noted, he also went on both “Ex on the Beach” and “The Challenge” on MTV.