Chelsea Vaughn on The Bachelor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Vaughn is a contestant vying for Matt James’ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor. While the New York-based model has not gotten a lot of screen time thus far this season, that is all expected to change during tonight’s episode.

This season of The Bachelor was filmed in a quarantined bubble entirely at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort to maintain safety protocol and travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vaughn is among the cast and crew who had to quarantine for two weeks and test negative for COVID-19 before filming.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is a New Yorker

Vaughn is based in Brooklyn, New York. The city lifestyle is important to her. She said in her ABC profile, “Her dream man will join her as she wines and dines throughout the city.”

The city serves as a great backdrop for her job as a model, allowing the model to see herself on a billboard in Times Square, doing a photoshoot on the subway, or being at the epicenter of fashion for fashion week.

While the city is her home base, she documents her travels to Paris, Spain, Cancun and even to Florida on her Instagram.

2. Vaughn Is a Model

“Look, we’ve had a lot of models over the years, Chelsea is the real deal,” said franchise host Chris Harrison, before adding she is six feet tall, just five inches shorter than James.

She worked in corporate America earning a degree in Fashion Merchandising from The University of Georgia. However, she gave all that up to pursue her dream.

“Chelsea did one of the most outrageous things she’s ever done in her life … she quit her job, strutted her way into the world of modeling and never looked back,” her ABC profile states.

She is represented by EMG Models.

3. Vaughn Has Only Been in One Relationship

“Chelsea’s dating life was pretty nonexistent until she was in college,” her ABC profile states. “And her only relationship ended a year and a half ago when, after five years of being together, she felt she had outgrown him.”

Described as having played the field, she “has a clearer idea of what she wants out of a relationship.”

Her bio says she’s looking for a man to “go the extra mile to show how they really feel and really appreciates it when someone can be vulnerable and an open communicator.”

4. Her Night One Dress Was a Fan Favorite

Vaughn’s night-one dress to meet James became an instant favorite online.

The dress in question was the Emilia Gown from A’kai Littlejohn’s Spring/Summer 21 collection.

Twitter was abuzz, with one user writing, “YES CHELSEA SLAYING IN THIS DRESS.” One viewer even called it a power move.

YES CHELSEA SLAYING IN THIS DRESS #Bachelor — In The Moment with Liv and Bix🌹 (@itmwithlivnbix) January 5, 2021

I’m only half watching #Bachelor rn but please know I am ALL IN on Chelsea. THAT DRESS WITH ONLY TINY DIAMOND STUDS? baby we love a power move — Jewlia Child 🦇 (@lindbrose) January 5, 2021

5. She Is Learning Spanish

As a model, she is getting a worldly view, so it only makes sense she would want to learn a new language. According to her ABC profile, “Chelsea is currently learning Spanish online.”

It makes sense for Vaughn, who has traveled to Spain and Cancun before. She also shared other fun facts with ABC, such as her affinity for popcorn and hot Cheetos or her dream of swimming with stingrays.

Vaughn can be seen on The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

