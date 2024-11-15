Chock Chapple Posts Behind-the-Scenes Video After ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Finale

“Golden Bachelorette” contestant Chock Chapple posted a behind-the-scenes look at an engagement party for the show. This article will contain spoilers for the finale, so stop reading if you don’t want to know them!

Chapple posted the video as a Facebook reel on his personal page, but he made it public.

“Thank you to everyone for their love and support for Joan Vassos and me. We had a blast last night!” the caption says on Chapple’s reel.

The reel shows Chapple and Vassos mingling at the party with some of the men who were also on the “Golden Bachelorette,” such as Charles Ling and Mark Anderson. Vassos chose Chapple during the show’s final episode, and he got down on one knee and proposed to her, a proposal she accepted.

In a previous Facebook reel, Chapple joked about learning how to record video content as a 60-year-old. He has also shared photos about the “Golden Bachelorette” on his page.

Other ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestants Wished Chock Chapple & Joan Vassos Well in the Facebook Reel

At the beginning of the video, Chapple walked through the door with Vassos waving excitedly at everyone. “Congratulations Chock,” Anderson said in the video.

“I love you. Enjoy the journey. It’s just beginning,” said contestant Gary Levingston, in the video.

Some fans wrote positive comments on Chapple’s comment thread, although others took swipes at the couple.

“As a Wichita Native myself, thank you for representing Wichita and finding the love you want. She is beautiful and I hope you have a lasting marriage. Congrats to you both and I loved watching you on the show. I just knew it was you,” wrote one person.

“Congratulations! Thank you for sharing your party with us!” wrote another person. “I so enjoyed Joan’s journey better than all the rest. It made me laugh, cry and smile. Thank you for a classy season,” a fan wrote.

Chock Chapple Is an Insurance Executive From Wichita, Kansas

According to his biography on the “Golden Bachelorette,” Chapple, 60, is an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas. On his Facebook page, Chapple has also posted photos showing him at work.

“Chock is quite the catch! He’s kind, loves adventure, and has had a successful career owning his own business. Chock has a very full life with his kids, his adorable black Lab Super Tubbs, and his work, but he knows he’s missing the one thing he wants most — love,” the bio says.

“Chock truly believes love can be found at any age and is enthusiastic about finding that spark again. He’s hoping this is his moment to meet the adventurous, compassionate woman he’s been looking for,” it says. “When Chock isn’t working or spending time with his kids, he loves exercising and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. His guilty pleasure is shopping, and he can’t resist a good sale! Chock is totally a relationship guy, so let’s see if Joan is the long-term love he’s been dreaming of.”

The bio says that Chapple considers himself a “grill master.”