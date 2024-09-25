‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestant Lost Fiancee to Fatal Illness

“Golden Bachelorette” contestant Chock Chapple lost his fiancee to brain cancer in 2022, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Her name was Kathy White-Goree, the newspaper reported. “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos has also experienced tragedy; she is a widow whose husband died of pancreatic cancer.

Chapple also has an ex-wife and is divorced. He has two kids, according to his Instagram page. Ancestry.com records give his ex-wife’s name as Heather Chapple.

A 2008 article in the Business Journals says Chapple’s ex-wife was involved in the couple’s insurance business, saying,”Heather Chapple was focused on building the business by selling policies to outdoor recreation companies.” The Wichita Eagle reported that Chock Chapple and his ex-wife founded an insurance company together in Kansas.

Chock Chapple Called His Fiancee Kathy an ‘Absolute Incredible’ Better Half

Chapple wrote about his fiancee’s death in October 2022 on his Facebook page.

“Friends, please join Kathy’s family for her ‘Celebration Of Life.’ This event will be held at Cozine’s Life Events Center located at 11500 E 21st N Wichita KS 67206, November 12th from 2-4 PM.,” he wrote.

“Kathy was an absolute incredible mother, sister, daughter and better-half. Super K was full of love, she lost her battle to cancer while never complaining nor having any regrets,” he wrote. “Kathy’s love for her family, friends and furry friends was 2nd to none. She loved sports, especially KU basketball, as well as her kids games for the past 15+ years.”

Chapple continued:

Kathy very rarely missed one of Charlie’s or Addie’s game and would often turn the TV off if KU was behind at half-time- the stress of a potential KU loss was simply too much to for her to take. Kathy was the rock of her family, I lost a great friend and our community lost one of it’s best kept secrets. Kathy’s friends will always be near and dear to her. They truly enjoyed each other and always had stories of fun and adventure. A special sincere thanks to those who cared for Kathy these past five months, and I apologize in advance if I omit anyone; Crystal, Susan, Sharon, Sonja, Silvia, Tom Jr, Tom Sr, Nikki, Kristy, Addie and Charlie. In lieu of sending condolences, if you would like to add a comment please note something that made you smile/admire or love about–Super K. K–Until we meet again- C

Chapple’s daughter wrote in the comment thread, “Love you lots Dad and I feel so lucky to have experienced your guys love for each other. I am also glad I got to experience her sense of humor often making fun of you. ❤️”

Chock Chapple’s Fiancee Was Vice President of an Oil & Gas Exploration Company

White-Goree’s obituary says, “Katherine Elizabeth White Goree died on October 12, 2022. Kathy was 52 years old. She is survived by her children, Charles Thomas Goree and Addison Gray Goree. She is also survived by her parents, Thomas White Sr. and his wife Teresa and Sharon White Gruber and her husband J Richard Gruber. Other survivors include her brothers, Thomas White, Jr and Andrew White and his husband Robert Walden and her fiancé, Chock Chapple.”

According to White-Goree’s obit, “Kathy was born on March 26, 1970, in Wichita Kansas. She attended Collegiate School and graduated from Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School. She attended the University of Kansas and graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City. She served as Vice President at White and Ellis Drilling, Inc. and expressed her love and enjoyment of working with her Dad each day.”

“Kathy attended all the various basketball games, football games and volleyball matches and celebrated the many achievements of her children,” the obituary says.

“In addition to her love of the kids athletic teams, Kathy loved KU Basketball and traveling all over the country to attend the games with many of her dear friends. Travel was a big joy in her life and she loved to revisit each memorable trip through her conversations and descriptions. Many of those trips included her dad and brothers.”