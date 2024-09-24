Chock Chapple, ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestant, Posts Barechested Throwback Photo

Chock Chapple is a contestant on the first season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” who is vying for the heart of Joan Vassos.

Chapple made a memorable impression on the show’s first episode when he had Vassos sample some of his homemade chicken soup. Chapple is an insurance company president and father of two, according to his social media posts. On Instagram, he recently posted a throwback photo from 40 years ago:

Vassos was a candidate on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor,” although she went home early to help her daughter, who had just given birth. She is a widow and mother of four. As with Vassos, Chapple has faced tragedy in his life; his fiancee died of brain cancer in 2022, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Here’s what you need to know about Chock Chapple:

1. Chock Chapple Posted His Chicken Soup Recipe on Instagram

Chapple posted his chicken soup recipe on his Instagram page. He had Vassos taste his homemade soup when he got out of the limo, and she was impressed. He has posted about the show several times on his Instagram page.

Chapple posted on Instagram that he has a daughter and a son.

Chapple is also on Facebook, where he has posted family photos. On September 13, he wrote on Facebook, “My partners and I are selling one, if not the best, recreational pieces of land here in Kansas.”

In 2022, he wrote, “Much appreciated B-Day messages, texts and calls these past few days. As we ‘all’ grow older, wiser and more more experienced it’s nice to sit back and reminisce on the friendships we have kindled, as well as the good and not so good decisions made along the way. But most important is family, friends and maintaining your personal beliefs. Thanks again-Chock.”

2. Chock Chapple Is President of an Insurance Company in Wichita, Kansas

On LinkedIn, Chapple wrote, “I’m originally from a small town in Garden Plain, Kansas and has spent the last 30 years in Wichita. I attended Kansas State University and graduated with degrees in both Labor Relations and General Business Administration. My grandfather and father were insurance pros dating back to the 1920’s.”

His page lists him as president of Insurance Services Group, LLC, in Wichita for the past four years. “We are a full-service insurance agency. We offer business, personal, health, and safety/HR services. We are a full-service insurance agency. We offer business, personal, health and safety/HR services,” he wrote.

Before that he was owner of CIG Insurance, his LinkedIn page says.

3. Chock Chapple Is Described as a Man Who ‘Truly Believes Love Can Be Found at Any Age’

The “Golden Bachelorette” bio for Chapple says that he is a 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas.

“Chock is quite the catch! He’s kind, loves adventure, and has had a successful career owning his own business. Chock has a very full life with his kids, his adorable black Lab Super Tubbs, and his work, but he knows he’s missing the one thing he wants most — love,” the bio says.

“Chock truly believes love can be found at any age and is enthusiastic about finding that spark again. He’s hoping this is his moment to meet the adventurous, compassionate woman he’s been looking for,” the bio says.

4. Chock Chapple Enjoys Grilling & Watching the Kansas City Chiefs, His Bio Says

The “Golden Bachelorette” bio for Chapple outlines some of his interests.

“When Chock isn’t working or spending time with his kids, he loves exercising and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs His guilty pleasure is shopping, and he can’t resist a good sale! Chock is totally a relationship guy, so let’s see if Joan is the long-term love he’s been dreaming of,” it says.

The website noted that Chappell is a “self-proclaimed grill master” who “once went nighttime shark diving in Australia” and “hopes that Chevy Camaros with T-tops make a comeback.”

On the first episode of the show, Chapple told Vassos he has an African safari planned.

5. Chock Chapple’s Fiancee, Who Died of Brain Cancer, Was Vice President of White & Ellis Drilling, Inc.

Chapple’s fiancee, Kathy White-Goree, died of brain cancer in 2022, according to The Wichita Eagle.

White-Goree’s obituary says, “Katherine Elizabeth White Goree died on October 12, 2022. Kathy was 52 years old. She is survived by her children, Charles Thomas Goree and Addison Gray Goree. She is also survived by her parents, Thomas White Sr. and his wife Teresa and Sharon White Gruber and her husband J Richard Gruber. Other survivors include her brothers, Thomas White, Jr and Andrew White and his husband Robert Walden and her fiancé, Chock Chapple.”

The obituary says that White-Goree “served as Vice President at White and Ellis Drilling, Inc.”

Reality Steve reported that Chapple also has an ex-wife. They divorced after having kids together, Reality Steve reported.

Ancestry.com records say Chapple was married to Heather Chapple.