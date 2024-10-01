‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Teases a ‘Secret’ About His Experience

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette” is quickly charming viewers as Joan Vassos looks for the second great love of her life. One potential contender for Vassos’ final rose, Chock Chapple, recently shared some interesting tidbits about his experience on the show.

On September 26, Bachelor Nation shared Chapple’s answers to 20 questions they posed to him. Chapple’s answers seemed to include some hints about how far he makes it during “The Golden Bachelorette.”

When asked about something Chapple kept from the show, he played coy. “It’s a secret and you will never guess what it is!!!!”

Chapple added, “I will keep this with me for the rest of my life.”

His response certainly suggested he kept something from the experience that meant a great deal to him.

At one point, Chapple gushed, “Joan is every man’s dream; just wish I had met her earlier.”

Chock Chapple Urged People to ‘Never Give up on Love’

Some questions asked of Chapple were just fun, like asking him his “guilty pleasure.” He noted Ben and Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream is his go-to on that front.

Several other questions, however, tied more directly to his experience on “The Golden Bachelorette.” Chapple noted his favorite part of being on the show was “Meeting and connecting with Joan.”

Chapple shared that he developed very close friendships with fellow “The Golden Bachelorette” suitors Gary Levingston, Keith Gordon, and Dan Roemer.

However, he noted that Vassos is “The only reason I went on this journey.”

In addition, being on “The Golden Bachelorette” taught Chapple, “You are never too old to fall in love. Never give up on love.”

He continued, “Be open to [love], and while life may have thrown you a curveball or two, tomorrow the sun will come out and things will be brighter.”

Chapple has a vision for where he thinks he will be in five years. “Married, retired, playing with grandkids, and grabbing a latte with two shots for someone special.”

“Looking into that special person’s eyes and thinking that I am still the luckiest man alive,” Chapple added.

Chapple also mentioned in his responses to Bachelor Nation that he hadn’t had caffeine in “over a decade” until he was filming “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“While taping the show, I had my first caffeine in over a decade and I loved every sip of that cappuccino. It’s amazing what a pretty lady will entice you to do,” he shared.

Some fans might think it’s quite the coincidence that Chapple had caffeine with Vassos while filming for the first time in a decade, but also now sees it as something he enjoys with his future wife.

Chapple Seems to Have the Travel Bug These Days

Bachelor Nation asked Chapple about the last thing he Googled, and he revealed, “Direct flights out of Wichita, Kansas.”

Could Chapple be looking at direct flights from Wichita, where he lives, to Maryland, where Vassos lived? He couldn’t reveal the answer to that, of course.

He did note, “Wichita is a great place to live and raise your kids, just have to travel when the opportunity arrives and nonstop are another one of my guilty pleasures.”

“Sounds to me like he won,” one fan of “The Golden Bachelorette” shared in the “Bachelor Nation” subreddit after reading Chapple’s responses.

“And he said the last thing he googled was direct flights out of Wichita, KS, 👀” commented another Reddit user.

Spoilers have emerged from blogger and podcaster Reality Steve regarding Vassos’ final pick. However, fans won’t know until “The Golden Bachelorette” finale if Reality Steve’s spoilers are right.

Could Chapple receive Vassos’ final rose? His responses to the Bachelor Nation interview seem to hint he’s quite happy with how things ended.