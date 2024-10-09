Does Frontrunner Chock Chapple Really Leave ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ for Good?

“The Golden Bachelorette,” spoilers tease a heartbreaking farewell ahead for one of Joan Vassos’ frontrunners. Chock Chapple previously had a magical one-on-one date with Vassos where they visited Disneyland together. However, previews for the episode airing on October 9 suggest he leaves the show.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Golden Bachelorette” are ahead!

Chock Chapple’s Not Gone for Good, According to Spoilers

A sneak peek video for the upcoming episode shared on “The Golden Bachelorette” Instagram page sets the stage for Chapple’s potential departure.

The video shows Vassos and Chapple sitting together outdoors. He is distraught, crying and holding his head in his hands. Vassos looks on supportively.

The two hug, and then the video shows Vassos saying, “I feel so bad for him.”

Chapple is shown getting into a vehicle, seemingly departing where they are filming. Vassos adds, “And if he doesn’t return, that changes this whole journey for me.”

Podcaster and blogger Reality Steve insists fans shouldn’t despair over Chapple’s apparent departure.

In an Instagram post shared on September 18, Reality Steve revealed that according to his sources, Chapple received Vassos’ final rose.

During the October 4 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he tried to reassure fans. He shared, “You got to trust me. How many times has editing fooled people on this show?”

Reality Steve continued, “How many times have I given out a spoiler, the preview shows something that kind of contradicts the spoiler, and then at the end of the season, it’s like, oh, it was just a fake-out?”

He emphasized, “I can just tell you, she’s with Chock.”

Reality Steve Stands Behind His ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Spoilers

Play

Reality Steve also addressed the preview and speculation again during the October 5 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup.”

He emphasized, “He wins. Chock is with Joan.” Reality Steve said he doesn’t know what happened that led to Chapple’s supposed departure during the October 9 episode.

Whether it’s a fake-out or a temporary departure, Reality Steve stands by his spoiler for “The Golden Bachelorette” ending.

In addition to sharing the final rose ceremony spoiler from his sources, Reality Steve pointed to video evidence Chapple doesn’t leave for good during the October 9 episode.

“All you got to do is go back to the first preview of the season, where they show what happens during the course of this season, and you clearly see video footage of Chock in Tahiti,” he explained.

Reality Steve referred to the extended preview for Vassos’ journey as “The Golden Bachelorette.” He noted during his podcast that Vassos and her final three men filmed the overnight dates, final dates, and final rose ceremony in Tahiti.

In the extended sneak peek, Chapple is briefly shown in footage from Tahiti, Reality Steve pointed out.

“So he might go home next week or maybe he leaves for a couple hours. I have no idea,” he insisted.

He continued, “So what happens next episode to me is kind of irrelevant because I know he’s coming back to the show because he wins. So just keep that in mind.”

“The Golden Bachelorette” fans don’t want to see Chapple leave and love his connection with Vassos.

“Nooooo not Chock,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“There’s gonna be tears this episode! I love her and Chock,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I need to know that whatever is happening with Chock that he comes back…I love his connection with Joan and really want to see more times with them together,” someone else shared.

“If Chock doesn’t return, I’ll be a mess,” admitted a separate fan.