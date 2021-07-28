PHOTOS: Inside Chris Harrison’s Surprise 50th Birthday Party

Chris Harrison got the surprise of his life when he turned the big 5-0.

The former “Bachelor” host was feted with a surprise party at the Bamboo Room in Westlake Village, California for his 50th birthday.

Fans have seen little of Harrison since he announced his exit from the ABC dating franchise amid controversial comments he made during Matt James’ “Bachelor’’ season earlier this year, but he was all smiles as his girlfriend, entertainment producer and reporter Lauren Zima, pulled off the ultimate surprise at the upscale California craft cocktail lounge.

Read on for more details on Harrison’s 50th birthday bash:

Harrison Was Surprised by Family, Friends, & a U2 Cover Band

Zima shared photos and videos from the night, including a clip of the moment Harrison walked into the Bamboo Room and was surprised by family and friends hiding inside. In one clip shared on Zima’s Instagram story, Harrison’s daughter Taylor could be seen walking into the venue with him.

Zima also shared a photo of her and Harrison posing with renowned U2 tribute band, Hollywood U2, with a “Happy 50th Birthday” banner hanging behind them. The band has been featured on Mark Cuban’s TV show “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands,” and lead singer/Bono lookalike Joe Hier has even performed with the real U2, per the band’s website.

While the photos didn’t show off all of the party theme, Zima’s colleague Deidre Behar described the party as a “regal soiree” that included Chris Harrison laminates as part of the decor.

Another clip showed Harrison and Zima slow dancing to the 1992 U2 song, “One.” The former “Bachelor” host could be seen singing along to every word as he danced with his longtime love. Harrison is a huge U2 fan. He once told Us Weekly that the “best” concert he ever attended was U2’s Joshua Tree tour in Cardiff, Wales, in 1987. He even named his son Joshua years later.

Following his 50th birthday bash, Harrison thanked Zima for the surprise and for all of her support over this difficult past year.

“As the boys from Ireland sing ‘ain’t love the sweetest thing,’” he wrote. “Thanks to this amazing woman that’s all I felt last night was love. If this is 50…I’m all in, let’s go!”

Zima Also paid Tribute to Harrison With a Sweet Birthday Message

On Harrison’s July 26th birthday, Zima also shared a sweet photo of the two of them as she looked back on their love story. The two have been dating since 2018, according to People, and have even sparked wedding rumors in recent months.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Chris Harrison!!! The big *50*,” Zima wrote. “I couldn’t feel more grateful that you were born. You are the best man I’ve ever known. The way you love, support, and champion people is unmatched, and you have given me a love and partnership that I didn’t know was possible. Thank you for being you. “

Harrison replied to Zima with, “Thank you for this smile on my face and so much love in my heart. Thanks to all of you for all the love and support. Bout to crush the back 9 of life.”

Several stars from Bachelor Nation, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Ashley Iaconetti, and Ben Higgins reacted to the post and wished Harrison a happy birthday.

