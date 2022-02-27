Bachelor Contestant Reveals Chris Harrison Didn’t Remember Her When She Saw Him in Public

Chris Harrison seems to have put Bachelor Nation firmly in his past.

The former “Bachelor” host, who announced his exit from the franchise in June 2021 amid controversy over a race-related interview with former franchise lead Rachel Lindsay, did not recognize one of the most notorious contestants from his final season on the show.

In a Tik Tok video posted in February 2022, Bachelor Nation alum Anna Redman revealed that she recently ran into Harrison and he acted as though he didn’t know who she was. Redman was a contestant on Matt James’ season of the ABC dating show in 2021.

Redman captioned a clip of her blinking her eyes while lounging in bed with, “Time I was humbled. Ran into Chris Harrison last night and he said ‘nice to meet you.’ Honestly I wouldn’t remember me either lmfao #humbled.”



Followers reacted to Redman’s TikTok reveal, with one writing of Harrison, “He blocked the whole season from his memory I bet.”

Chris Harrison Once Commented That Anna Redman Looked Like a Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star – Or Two

Redman was a contestant on the 25th season of “The Bachelor” as well as season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” — and a memorable one at that. (In Harrison’s defense, he did not host the latter show last summer.)

Redman’s bio for ABC revealed that she was “looking for a man who will take her as the open book she is—the good, the bad and the ugly” when she joined James’ season of the rose-filled reality show.

According to the New York Post, Harrison once said that Redman looked like a former “Bachelorette” lead. When Harrison introduced James’ women just ahead of his “Bachelor” season premiere, he noted that Redman “looks a little bit like Hannah [Brown].” “Maybe a Hannah B, Trista Sutter vibe to her,” he added.

Anna Was Known As a Troublemaker on Matt James’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s surprising that Harrison didn’t remember Redman, considering she caused major drama on James’ season of “The Bachelor.” The Chicago-based copywriter famously spread a rumor accusing another contestant, Brittany Galvin, of working as an escort in Chicago. Redman claimed she was given the information by people from her hometown who contacted her.

“People have gone out of their way to find me and tell me, ‘Oh, my God, watch out for this girl,’” Redman said of Galvin on the Jan. 25, 2021 episode of James’ season, per the New York Post. She then teased that her rival had been known for “entertaining men for money.”

“There’s a rumor because she knows all of the rich men in Chicago that she’s an escort and may be having transactional relationships with wealthy men,” Redman said per Elite Daily.

Harrison even had a long chat with Galvin about Redman’s rumor during the “Women Tell All” special, ScreenRant noted at the time. Galvin told the longtime ABC host that Redman’s lie about her past greatly impacted her after she was on “The Bachelor.”

Redman also apologized for spreading the rumor. “Nothing I can say can justify what I did,” she said on WTA. “There is no reason ever to take down another woman without ever thinking of the consequences. After watching the aftermath, I am 100 times more sorry.”

