Why Isn’t Chris Harrison Hosting ‘The Bachelorette’?

If you are tuning into the premiere of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” on Monday, June 7, 2021, you might find yourself wondering where Chris Harrison is.

Back in February, the longtime host of the franchise announced that he’d be stepping aside for an undisclosed period of time. The decision came after he received backlash following an interview with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV. The two discussed the controversial photos of “Bachelor” frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell, and many people found Harrison’s comments racially insensitive.

On February 10, 2021, Harrison posted an apology on Instagram. Three days later, he announced that he’d be taking a break from his hosting duties. “I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the ‘After the Final Rose special,'” Harrison’s Instagram post read, in part.

While many expected Harrison to skip the “After the Final Rose” special and return to host “The Bachelorette,” that’s not what ended up happening. At the time of this writing, ABC has not announced whether or not Harrison will return to host any shows in the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

ABC Announced That Kaitlyn Bristowe & Tayshia Adams Would Step in for Harrison on ‘The Bachelorette’

Back on March 12, 2021, ABC released a statement about the new season of “The Bachelorette.”

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” the statement read, in part.

Harrison did not respond to the news, however, fans filled up the comments section to show their support for Harrison, many vowing not to watch the show until he is reinstated.

ABC’s statement continued, “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

The network has not released any further information regarding Harrison.

Harrison Will Not Be Returning to Host ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Although ABC has yet to make a formal announcement, several media outlets have reported that Harrison will not be returning to host the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” when it returns over the summer.

The news was first reported by Page Six. “We’re told that he’ll be replaced by a revolving cast of guests hosts — including a somewhat surprising stand-in, “Saturday Night Live” legend David Spade,” the outlet reported on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

According to Us Weekly, Spade appears to have confirmed the reports that he will be taking part in some of the upcoming “Paradise” hosting duties. The comedian and actor is known as a super fan of the franchise.

No other guest hosts have been confirmed just yet, but rumors have been circulating for a few days now. Some other names being tossed around are Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, Ashton and Mila Kunis, and Chelsea Handler.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Hires Power Attorney Bryan Freedman