What Chris Harrison Just Said About The Bachelorette Ending

With just a few episodes left until Tayshia Adams concludes her time as the Bachelorette, Chris Harrison is now weighing in on how her season ends.

“You see that in the previews she’s in the dress and there’s a couple of close calls,” the franchise’s longtime host told Us Weekly. “Look, she is falling in love. These men are in love, but are they all willing to go where she wants this to go? Are they willing to take that last step? And maybe those previews show you, it’s not gonna end well.”

Adams’ journey for love started later, stepping in as the season 16 lead after Clare Crawley exited the season engaged to Dale Moss. After picking through Crawley’s remaining men, plus four additional ones brought in for her, Adams has whittled her contestants down to Ben Smith, Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Noah Erb, Riley Christian and Zac Clark, plus the unexpected return of Bennet Jordan.

Which of these men is right for her remains to be seen, but Harrison does not have a strong opinion.

“In my mind, I don’t think you can go wrong. These guys, whether it’s Ivan, Riley, Brendan, Zac, Ben, these are good dudes,” Harrison told the publication. “These are really good guys. And I even told Tayshia towards the end, I said, ‘You can’t make a wrong decision. You just need to make the right decision for you, who fits in your life, where do you see your life going?’ And this is where it starts to align. When you have those long conversations, ‘Do you want to get married? Where are we going to live?’”

Now, Harrison says it comes down to how compatible their lives would be outside the show.

“It’s really splitting hairs at this point,” added the host. “No longer will she run into a situation where there are guys that are there for the wrong reasons. Now it’s ‘Everybody’s in, everybody’s in love.’ Who fits? And are they willing to go all the way? Is she going to get the proposal that she wants? That’s the big question.”

Viewers will have to stay tuned over the next few episodes to see if Adams can get the same happy ending as Crawley.

Stop reading if you do not want to know spoilers for season 16 of The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve Has Revealed the Show’s Outcome

Reality Steve revealed Adams’ final four comes down to Hall, Clark, Smith and Morais. However, as Harrison warned, she may not have a happy ending.

“You better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting,” Bachelor Nation spoiler aficionado, Reality Steve, teased before Adams took over.

She goes on to eliminate Hall and Morais decides to leave the show, unable to get past his divorce.

“From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody,” wrote Reality Steve. “I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac.” However, Clark and Adams do not leave engaged and their relationship status remains to be seen.

“As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last,” wrote Reality Steve. “She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

Fans will have to wait to see if the couple remains together.

Adams’ Ex-Husband Recently Spoke Out

On her first one-on-one date during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Adams revealed she had been married. Since then, she has revealed infidelity was the cause of their divorce.

Now, her ex-husband Josh Bourelle is speaking out for the first time on Reality Steve’s podcast. He accused Adams of using his one incident of infidelity to establish a sob story, though admitted it was done “a little bit out of spite.” He told Reality Steve she was not a real partner, lacking in work ethic, intimacy and desire to strengthen their marriage.

“She went out of town, I went out with some buddies, met someone, did this thing, and when she came back from her trip, I came clean about it,” Bourelle said. “I felt terrible, it was an immense amount of guilt on my shoulders for what I did, but it also made me realize that I was wasting my time. Eventually, because I did what I did, she wanted to put forth some effort. We went to therapy, but after a few months of therapy, I kind of came to the conclusion that my heart was not in it anymore and I didn’t want to be married to her.”

Adams has yet to respond to the interview.

