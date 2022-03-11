Chris Harrison Gives Major Career Update Post-Bachelor

Chris Harrison has made some major changes in his life over the past year — and there’s more to come.

In 2021, the longtime “Bachelor” host announced his departure from his role on the ABC dating franchise, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, and built a custom home in Austin, Texas.

In an interview with Austin Lifestyle magazine, Harrison looked back fondly on his nearly 20-year stint as host of “The Bachelor” franchise, but made it clear that meeting Zima was the best thing to come out of the experience.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my years on The Bachelor,” Harrison told the magazine. “That job will always hold a special place in my heart, a sit changed my life.”

He added that his best memories of the show had more to do with his personal life than the show itself.

“I think of all the amazing trips we got to take and the experiences I got to share with my kids,” he said. “Whether it was swimming with sharks in Belize or…in Paris overlooking the Eiffel tower, those are the amazing moments that stand out to me. And now my greatest Bachelor moment was meeting the love of my life, Lauren.”

Chris Harrison Teased New Projects Are in the Works

While he doesn’t seem to miss “The Bachelor” very much, Harrison isn’t in total retirement mode. When asked by the Texas magazine about his future plans professionally, Harrison hinted that something big is coming.

“Stay tuned,” Harrison teased. “Because the next chapter is going to be even bigger than the previous one.”

Zima also chimed in to say that working in the same industry is what helped her connect with her fiancé, which could be a hint that they are doing a joint entertainment-related project.

“We’re both creative,” she teased. “I’m really excited or what’s next.”

Harrison also hinted that he may have another book in the works. Following the success of his 2015 novel “The Perfect Letter,” Harrison said he has a sequel in mind.

“I’ve thought a lot about if I’ll pen another book and if I do, will it be a continuation of ‘The Perfect Letter’ or will I head into a different direction?” he revealed. “Stay tuned!”

There Have Been Rumors That Chris Harrison Will Host a New TV Show

Ever since his June 2021 exit from “The Bachelor,” there have been rumors that Harrison is eyeing a return to TV. One insider said the television veteran has to wait a year until his exit agreement with ABC expires.

“He’s taking a year off, but as soon as his non-compete expires, he’ll be back on another channel,” the insider told OK magazine in 2021. The source also teased that Harrison’s future show would be a dating series that would rival “The Bachelor.”

Harrison’s good friend, “Bachelor in Paradise” fan favorite Wells Adams also hinted that the former “Bachelor” host is working on something new.

“I got a feeling that he’s got something up his sleeve,” Adams told Us Weekly in December 2021. “That’s my feeling. That something has been cooking with the old Harrison. I’m excited to see what he does.”

