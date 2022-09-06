Beloved Bachelor Host Shares Career Plans

Chris Harrison gave a career update to fans.

The original “Bachelor” host announced his departure from the ABC dating franchise in June 2021, after nearly 20 years on the job. Harrison’s exit came a few months after he was involved in a heated interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, in which they disagreed about racism concerns over “Bachelor” contestant Rachel Kirkconnell.

Since that time, Harrison has been replaced by former “Bachelor“ star Jesse Palmer, but many fans think the show is no longer the same without the OG host.

Chris Harrison Gave a Cryptic Response When a Fan Asked About His Career

Chris Harrison has been laying low regarding his post-Bachelor career, but in September 2022, he did reply to a fan on Instagram who asked him, “I want to know if you have another project in the works?!”

“Hhmmm,” Harrison cryptically replied.

Other fans told the veteran television host, “Waiting for something new from you!”

“PLEASE tell, lol lol lol,” another fan wrote.

In an interview with Austin Lifestyle magazine earlier in 2022, Harrison said he is “incredibly grateful” for his years on “The Bachelor,” but that he was ready to move on. When asked by the magazine about his future plans, Harrison hinted at something big.

“Stay tuned,” Harrison teased. “Because the next chapter is going to be even bigger than the previous one.”

Harrison also hinted that he may pen a sequel to his 2015 novel “The Perfect Letter.”

“I’ve thought a lot about if I’ll pen another book and if I do, will it be a continuation of ‘The Perfect Letter’ or will I head into a different direction?” he said.

It’s been more than a year since Harrison left “The Bachelor” franchise, but some think he could return to TV soon in another dating-themed show for a rival network. “He’s taking a year off, but as soon as his non-compete expires, he’ll be back on another channel,” a source told OK magazine in 2021.

Chris Harrison Revealed He is Still Officiating Weddings

Harrison is still all about the love. In a September 2022 Instagram post, he posed at wedding with a tequila shot in his hand.

“My job of spreading love will never be done,” he captioned the pic. “Had the honor of attending and officiating several weddings lately and I’ve loved them all but especially appreciate a beach wedding that starts with a tequila shot as you walk down the aisle. Let’s all raise a glass to love.”

On his Instagram story, Harrison shared a pic of himself at a wedding and he wrote, “Wedding season is 365 days a year for me and I’m here for it…literally.”

According to Business Insider, Harrison has been an ordained minister with Universal Life Church since 2012 when he officiated a wedding for two producers of “The Bachelor.”

Harrison offers his services on his official website. The TV star says he is available to travel throughout the U.S, and Hawaii to officiate weddings, and will do some international travel as well to perform customized wedding services.

Harrison got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, in 2021. In his new post about officiating other people’s weddings, he added, “I really need to start planning my own wedding.”

