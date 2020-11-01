Chris Harrison Weighs In on Treatment of Bachelorette Contestants

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison has largely been supportive of Clare Crawley‘s head over heels reaction to meeting Dale Moss. But in a promo for episode four of the show, Harrison finally sympathized with the 16 men remaining who were left without much of a chance at winning over Crawley’s affection.

“Boys, it is great to see all of you here,” Harrison is shown saying in the video. “Because you guys got a little cheated. You didn’t really have an honest chance to find love. So your new Bachelorette is on her way here right now.”

Harrison defended Crawley both on the show and in the media in October. He looked excited for her when she said “It feels like I just met my husband” in the premiere. In a later episode, Harrison chuckled and said “I know you can’t” when Crawley said she couldn’t help how ]much she likes Moss. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harrison said “I really respect the fact that this woman knows exactly what she wants and she is not afraid to go get it.”

So it’s nice for Harrison to acknowledge that Crawley’s happily ever after was a nice story for her and Moss, but left over a dozen men feeling like they were wasting their time.

The Promo Shows 16 Men Excited to Meet Tayshia Adams

In episode three it was easy to see the frustrations of every contestant on The Bachelorette not named Dale. During one date, a group of men was left twiddling their thumbs while Crawley and Moss spent time alone in a room not far away. On the next date, the men took turns roasting Moss. In the promo at the end of the episode, it showed the suitors looking confused and frustrated when confronted with the news that Crawley would be leaving.

So it wasn’t completely clear if they’d be excited or annoyed at the prospect of a new Bachelorette coming in to become the new object of their affection. The latest promo made it clear that the men are optimistic and enthusiastic about the possibility.

“As nervous as I am, I’m sure she’s doubly nervous right now,” contestant Ivan Hall is shown saying.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM THE BACHELORETTE, DO NOT KEEP READING.

More Men Will Be Brought to Join the Group of Contestants

What isn‘t shown in the new promo is how the 16 remaining contestants react to four new men being added to the mix. According to spoilers expert Reality Steve, they are Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos and Noah Erb, four men who were cut from the cast prior to filming beginning in July.

It makes sense to add more options for Adams, considering Crawley’s season began with 31 total suitors. The 16 men transitioning from one Bachelorette to another might not be happy to hear they have to outlast four new men after already getting through 15.

But as Harrison said they’ve been “a little cheated” every step of the way in season 16 of The Bachelorette.

