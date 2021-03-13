Here’s How Fans Feel About the Latest Chris Harrison News

Chris Harrison will not be returning to the Bachelor franchise in the immediate future, according to a statement released by ABC on Friday, March 12.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” the statement read.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within ‘The Bachelor’ franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world,” the statement, signed by Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, concluded.

The statement did not reveal whether or not Harrison’s hosting duties are over for good, or whether or not he will return to host Bachelor in Paradise, which is rumored to be filming in the spring. Harrison, who previously shared that he’d be stepping aside from the franchise after he defended Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist actions, has not returned to social media since he announced that decision.

As previously reported by Heavy, Harrison told Michael Strahan that he wanted to return to the franchise, and that he was planning on doing so, during an interview on Good Morning America.

Many ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Fans Said They Will not Watch the Show if Harrison Isn’t the Host

Fans of the Bachelor franchise have filled up the comments section on the “Bachelor ABC’s” Instagram post, sharing their opinions on the decision that was made to replace Harrison for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

“Won’t be watching anymore,” wrote one.

“Not watching if Chris Harrison isn’t hosting,” wrote another.

“I have watched almost every season since it started. Without Chris I am done and I can get my Monday nights back again,” added a third.

“Not watching anymore,” echoed a fourth.

And the comments didn’t stop there. As of this writing, the post has received more than 66,000 likes, and nearly 10,000 comments.

“Well I am done with the show!!! Good bye!! This is ridiculous!!! Lost me as a viewer!!” another Instagram user wrote.

Many Fans Showed Support for ABC’s Decision, Especially for the Addition of Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe

There are many fans of the show that appreciate that ABC is taking a stand following the controversy that has transpired this season. Many fans have expressed their support of ABC, specifically of its choice to have Tayshia and Kaitlyn as co-hosts.

“[Tayshia] and Kaitlyn will be awesome,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Great step in the right direction! Excited to hopefully watch the show evolve into something more relevant, dynamic, and inspiring,” wrote another.

“KUDOS BACHELOR. A little too late. But progress,” a third commenter wrote.

“Yay!! That makes a lot of sense!! Congrats Kaitlyn and Tayshia,” a fourth added.

Meanwhile, a bit of a different conversation is being had on a Reddit thread dedicated to the news. Redditors have been discussing ABC’s decision to have Kaitlyn and Tayshia as co-hosts, some questioning if they are the right choices as they’ve both been rather quiet about these social issues.

“[Not gonna lie], kinda tired of Kaitlyn, would’ve preferred someone other than her, but I am excited for Tayshia,” wrote one Redditor.

“Yea not sure why they went with Kaitlyn she seems out of touch and very silent on the social issues,” added another.

“I’d rather silent than uneducated and loud. As long as there is someone who is qualified to say something, I don’t see the problem with having a host who’s just there to be enjoyable,” countered another Redditor.

“Is Tayshia outspoken on social issues? I casually follow her and haven’t noticed her being much more of an advocate than any other contestants,” another person added.

