Chris Harrison Gets Emotional Talking About ‘Bachelor’ Exit Controversy

Chris Harrison is speaking out about his unexpected exit from “The Bachelor” on his new podcast “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

In the Monday, January 9 premiere episode titled “It’s Time We Talk,” Harrison, 51, spoke candidly about the aftermath of his exit from the show and got emotional after revealing he told his friends and family not to speak out on his behalf.

Chris Told His Friends & Family ‘Not to Speak’ During Controversy

According to NBC News, Harrison stepped down as the host of the popular franchise in June 2021 after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who attended an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in college.

Now, Harrison is speaking out about how the controversy affected him and his family.

The 51-year-old told listeners he asked friends and family not to defend him while being “crushed” with criticism.

“People started calling me right away. [They] said, ‘Hey man, what can I do? You’ve always been there for us, you’ve been there for me, you’ve counseled us, you’ve helped us. It’s our turn now. What can we do?'” he said on the January 9 episode.

“My advice to them was don’t say anything,” he told listeners. “I wanted them to [say something]. Deep down, if we’re being honest. I wanted them to. I wanted people to defend me because I was just getting raked over the coals. Crushed.”

“I told people not to speak,” he added.

Harrison got emotional after recalling a conversation he had with his brother, whom the former host deemed “his idol.”

“I have an older brother,” he said. “He wrote this amazingly eloquent, beautiful letter. Kind of an open letter to the world. He defended me.”

Harrison then paused and told fans he was “getting a little choked up.”

“He wrote this beautiful letter. Spoke from his heart and defended his little brother,” he continued. “And what killed me is I called him and told him to take it down.”

“The Perfect Letter” author said he could tell his brother was disappointed in him for not fighting against the criticism.

“That conversation with my brother, that might have been my low point because I knew this thing had beaten me a little bit,” he said.

What Did Chris Say About Rachael Kirkconnell?

During Matt James’s season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in the winter of 2021, photos of James’s frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party surfaced online.

Kirkconnell received backlash from fans for attending the gathering and many fans called the Georgia native “racist.”

Harrison sat down with former “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay to talk about the controversy in 2021, while James’s season was still airing.

“What are your thoughts about Rachael Kirkconnell and the allegations attahced to her,” Lindsay asked Harrison.

“We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, and a little compassion,” he replied.

Lindsay then brought up the context of the photos, reminding Harrison that the photos were from an old south antebellum party.

“It’s not a good look,” she told Harrison.

“Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021?” he replied.

Many fans took issue with Harrison’s response and felt he dismissed the severity of the situation.

Watch Harrison’s interview with Lindsay HERE.

Season 27 of “The Bachelor” premieres Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

