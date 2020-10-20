What Chris Harrison’s Girlfriend Spoiled About ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020

Oh to be a fly on the wall during a Lauren Zima and Chris Harrison dinner date this time of year. The Entertainment Tonight correspondent and The Bachelor/Bachelorette host have been dating for over two years, but it’s anyone’s guess if Harrison divulges the juiciest spoilers.

With a global pandemic forcing a closed off and quarantined set for The Bachelorette, there are few people who know the whole story of Clare Crawley’s season. Even the spoiler king, Reality Steve, has had his hands relatively tied due to the tight-lipped production crew. So does Zima have the details we’ve all been dying to hear? If she does, she hasn’t revealed much.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ DO NOT KEEP READING.

Here are the things Zima has told us all about The Bachelorette so far:

Zima Confirmed Tayshia Adams Will Replace Crawley

Bachelor Nation is still waiting to see how and why the departure of Crawley happens on The Bachelorette and what the transition to Tayshia Adams will look like. But we know it’s going to happen soon and that’s largely thanks to Zima.

In early August, Zima confirmed that Adams would be taking over the season:

BREAKING: #TheBachelorette is now Tayshia Adams! In a franchise first, fans are getting a new Bachelorette, but will still see Clare Crawley's journey. Here's everything we know: https://t.co/YwCAp4bjW3 @etnow @Clare_Crawley @tayshia — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) August 3, 2020

Many other entertainment outlets also reported the news and the Daily Mail got photos of Adams on The Bachelorette set.

Harrison’s girlfriend confirming that Adams will take over leaves little doubt that it’ll happen soon, no matter how much Crawley denies the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Crawley Dished Details in an Exclusive Interview with Zima

In the last month, Zima hasn’t given us much information about how this season of The Bachelorette will unfold. Most of the information she’s provided didn’t come from Harrison, but from Crawley.

In an October interview with Crawley just ahead of the season premiere, there were a few interesting nuggets about the drama ahead.

Crawley denied speculation that she spoke to Dale Moss ahead of the start of filming, telling Zima that she “definitely, 100 percent respected the process.” She did admit that she spent the months leading up to the show scouring through the contestants’ social media profiles.

“I don’t know who’d not look them up!” Crawley told Zima. “There was nothing against the rules of going on social media and looking at people’s [profiles]. I feel like I’d be doing myself a disservice to not do my research and look these guys up.”

Exclusives from Zima are always a must-watch, but so far she’s given us just a few tidbits about The Bachelorette.

READ NEXT: The Bachelorette Spoilers 2020 for Episode 2