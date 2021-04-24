These new Details About Chris Harrison Could Mean He’s Coming Back

Chris Harrison will not be hosting the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette,” but new information suggests that he may be coming back in the not-so-distant future.

A full month after Harrison revealed that he’d be stepping away from hosting any Bachelor franchise shows, starting with the “After the Final Rose” special, ABC announced that Harrison wouldn’t be a part of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Many fans seemed to assume that ABC had decided to part ways with Harrison — or, at the very least, were planning to do so.

However, that decision has yet to be made, publicly anyway. This week, a source told Us Weekly that there were “last minute” changes made to “The Bachelorette,” which suggests that the decision to have Harrison sit out the season wasn’t planned weeks in advance — like when Harrison announced he was stepping aside.

“There were a lot of very last-minute changes. It’s a different vibe,” the source explained.

The new season of “The Bachelorette,” which is set to premiere on June 7, 2021, will feature former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams in stead of Harrison. After inking a deal to help out on Thurston’s journey to find love, Adams took to her Instagram Stories to share the exciting news. In doing so, she revealed that she spoke with Harrison and basically had received his full support.

“The fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being a part of the next season meant the absolute world,” she said, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Was Described as the ‘Glue That Holds it Together’

Us Weekly’s source went on to say that Harrison has been a staple on the show.

“Chris was the glue that holds it together. He’s like the father figure to everybody. He’s someone everybody knows and respects and truly loves,” the source explained.

A second source went on to tell the outlet how different things are without Harrison around. Apparently, it hasn’t been an easy adjustment because Harrison was a big part of the show, far beyond his hosting duties.

“Some crew have been with him since the beginning so it’s just a weird feeling not having him around after almost 20 years of working with him. People might not realize how involved he is with filming, but he plays a huge role on the show and behind scenes. He’s on set 24/7 and keeps everything together,” the source shared.

Harrison Hired a Lawyer in Mid-March & His Instagram Bio Still Lists Him as ‘Host to Bachelor Nation’

While Harrison’s future remains in limbo, he did make an interesting move back in mid-March that suggests he’s not about to go down without a fight. As previously reported by Heavy, Harrison hired a power attorney.

Bryan Freedman is an entertainment litigation specialist, who has worked with several high-profile celebrities in the business, including Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, Kate Beckinsale, Robert Downey Jr., and plenty of others, according to his law firm’s website.

Harrison has been MIA from social media since he announced his decision to temporarily step away from the “Bachelor” franchise. He broke his silence to post his support for former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood when he came out as gay on April 14, 2021, but Harrison hasn’t posted on Instagram since.

Another positive sign for fans hoping that Harrison will return to the popular dating shows is that his Instagram bio still lists him as the host of the “Bachelor” franchise. “Humble servant and host to Bachelor Nation,” the bio reads.

