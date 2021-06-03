Will Chris Harrison Host ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Chris Harrison will not be returning to the “Bachelor” franchise to host the new season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to Page Six.

The news comes nearly four months after Harrison announced that he’d be stepping aside as host of the franchise following some controversial comments that he made while talking about racism in an interview with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV.

ABC previously announced that Harrison would not be hosting Katie Thurston’s of “The Bachelorette.” Producers brought it former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to guide Thurston on her journey to find love.

Fans of Harrison have been hopeful that he would return to host “Paradise,” but it seems like his leave of absence is lasting longer than many would like. Interestingly, however, ABC has not officially fired Harrison. His fate within the franchise is unknown.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Will Be Rotating Hosts on ‘Paradise’ & David Spade Is Reportedly One of Them

Harrison will not host the seventh season of “Paradise,” though he has hosted every season prior. According to Us Weekly, “celebrity guests” will fill in for Harrison, on a rotation of sorts. ABC has not yet confirmed that Harrison won’t be heading to Mexico with the newest group of singles.

Both Page Six and Us Weekly report that “Joe Dirt” star David Spade will be taking on hosting duties in some capacity. The “Bachelor” super fan is expected to host for two weeks, according to Us Weekly. Meanwhile, Page Six suggests that he will hosting the whole season. “The producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious,” an insider told the outlet.

Other potential hosts could include past “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” alums, from Nick Viall to Becca Kufrin. Other celebs who are really into the show — like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher — could also turn up in “Paradise.”

Rumors that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon would host have also circulated in the past.

Harrison Has Not Responded to the News

Harrison has not issued any kind of public reaction to the news that he won’t be returning to host “Paradise” this season.

Fans seemed hopeful that Harrison would return as host of “Bachelor in Paradise” after sitting out Matt James‘ “After the Final Rose” and an entire season of “The Bachelorette.” Confidence in his return grew over the past few weeks after Harrison made an Instagram return, and appeared to be getting himself back into the social media mix.

Harrison returned to Instagram after a two-month hiatus to show his support to former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood who came out as gay. A couple of weeks later, Harrison caused a stir with a black-and-white photo of himself and his girlfriend Lauren Zima at a wedding. Fans thought that Harrison had tied the knot, which sent Instagram into a frenzy. Harrison and Zima were quick to calm the masses, explaining that they were simply guests at someone else’s nuptials.

Harrison’s most recent Instagram post was uploaded on May 23 and was of Zima. “Orange is the new stunningly beautiful @laurenzima I was going to say ‘orange you worried you’re going to stop traffic in that dress’ but spared you the dad joke,” he captioned the sweet snap.

It is unknown if Harrison will be hosting Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette” or any of the franchise spinoffs from here on out.

READ NEXT: Chris Harrison Racism Controversy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know