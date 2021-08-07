Chris Harrison ‘Can’t Wait’ for What’s to Come in First Instagram Post Since Confirming ‘Bachelor’ Exit

Chris Harrison has returned to Instagram, officially, posting to his feed for the first time since June, 8, 2021.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Harrison posted a few pictures of him and his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, in honor of their anniversary. The first photo in the set was a shot of Harrison and Zima standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean. Harrison, wearing a hat with the state of Texas on it and a pair of sunglasses, was all smiles next to Zima, who also sported a baseball cap and some sunnies.

The next photo was taken during a fishing trip. Harrison smiled toward the camera as Zima appeared to be reeling in a big catch. Next up was a casual pic of the happy couple, likely taken at home. And, lastly, a photo of Harrison and Zima in an embrace, looking at the moon while standing barefoot on a beach.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Is Looking Forward to What the Next Year Has in Store

Whether Harrison is simply looking forward to another year with Zima by his side — or he’s hinting at something bigger, well, fans may never actually know. Harrison has yet to ink any deals — that the public is aware of — that would bring him back to television in any capacity. However, he seems to have moved on, and he looks incredibly happy.

“Another incredible trip around the sun with this beautiful woman. [Lauren Zima] I love you for your wisdom, strength, vulnerability, theatrics, compassion, advice, laughter, grace…your love. The only woman that can remain chic as sh*t while doing a Voldemort impersonation. I love you LZ Happy anniversary!” Harrison wrote in his romantic Instagram caption. However, it was the very next sentence that has many excited.

“Can’t wait to see what the next trip around the sun brings us,” Harrison wrote. While it seems obvious that he’s referring to his relationship, it’s entirely possible that he could be referring to the future in general — any job that he might get would likely affect his relationship with Zima overall.

Harrison received a great deal of love and support in the comments of the post, many fans wishing him a happy anniversary, and letting him know that he is missed on this season of “The Bachelorette.”

Harrison Still Hasn’t Updated His Instagram Bio

Prior to his post to Zima in honor of their anniversary, Harrison has only posted a handful of times to his Instagram Stories. However, his Instagram bio has not changed since he parted ways with the “Bachelor” franchise.

“Humble servant and host to Bachelor Nation,” his bio reads.

Harrison’s last Instagram feed post was a goodbye to Bachelor Nation. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” he captioned the June 8, 2021, post.

In addition, Harrison has yet to make changes to his website, which still introduces him as the host of the “Bachelor” franchise.

