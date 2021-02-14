Rachel Lindsay Sounds off on Chris Harrison Interview: What You Didn’t See

In a recent podcast, Rachel Lindsay revealed that her interview with Chris Harrison was much worse than what people saw in the ExtraTV video. The new details came out during Lindsay’s “Higher Learning” podcast, which was the first time that Lindsay told her side of the story.

Lindsay told listeners that Harrison reached out to her directly and apologized before releasing his statement on Instagram. However, she said that he didn’t reach out until the backlash started, the day after the interview was shared (in full) on YouTube. Lindsay went on to say that Harrison “talked over” her during the conversation, and he didn’t given her “room to talk.”

“During that whole conversation, he had the audacity to question me. During that conversation, he talked over me and at me. During that conversation, his privilege was on display. He never gave me room to talk. And he never gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn’t trying to hear it. He was just trying to be heard,” she said.

“And that’s because I felt like he had an agenda that he was trying to push. He was really trying to push that forward. He expressed everything that he said, with passion and conviction. So, for me, Tuesday is what it was. And I’m not saying that he can’t be apologetic. I’m not saying that he can’t learn and be better from it,” Lindsay added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Lindsay Explained Why She Stayed Calm During Her Interview With Chris Harrison

Some fans were wondering why Lindsay didn’t say more during her interview with Harrison, and questioned why she stayed calm and didn’t react. This is something that she addressed on her podcast as well.

“People of color are not given the benefit of the doubt. It is a struggle being a Black woman on television — because I have seen it happen to me the other way — for me to be even, I have to stay even-keel, I have to stay calm, I cannot react, I cannot show emotion, I cannot show my slip, as you would say in the South. And the reason is, is because once I do that, that is all people will see. I will be ‘angry,’ I will be ‘aggressive,’ you will not hear what I’m saying, you will not hear what the other person, Chris Harrison in this instance, was saying. You will only see the reaction,” Lindsay said.

“And when I saw how this interview was going I said, ‘I’m just gonna sit back, and I’m just going to let this man talk. I’m gonna hold it together, I’m going to poke just a little bit.’ But it was as if Chris Harrison woke up and said, ‘you know what? ‘I’m just going to be myself today’,” she added.

Chris Harrison Has Since Decided to Step Away From His ‘Bachelor’ Duties

On Saturday, February 13, Chris Harrison took to Instagram to let people know that he’s stepping away from his duties as Bachelor host for a period of time.

“This historic season of ‘The Bachelor’ should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the statement, some saying that Harrison shouldn’t step away and others feeling as though he should be fired from the show.

Rachel Lindsay has also spoken out about where she’s at when it comes to her involvement with the Bachelor franchise.

“I’m f*cking tired. I’m exhausted. I have truly had enough. My entire reason for doing ‘The Bachelorette’ — and I was lucky that it worked out for me in the most beautiful way in finding Bryan — is that I wanted to be representative as a Black woman to this audience. And I wanted to pave the way for more people to have this opportunity,” Lindsay said. “I’m contractually bound in some ways. But when it’s up, I am too. I can’t do it anymore,” she added.

