Chris Harrison’s Gushing Love Notes to Girlfriend Lauren Zima

Chris Harrison is spending his time writing love notes to girlfriend Lauren Zima on Instagram.

At least that’s the impression one gets from the former Bachelor host’s gushing posts on Instagram. In fact, Harrison’s verified Instagram page only has eight posts on it. Five are loving posts about Zima.

As of February 19, 2022, Zima’s most recent post on Instagram was also a photo of her with Harrison at a Super Bowl party. “Writer. Entertainer. Emmy-winning correspondent at @entertainmenttonight Host & creator of #RosesAndRosé,” her Instagram profile reads.

Here’s what you need to know:

On Valentine’s Day, Harrison Wrote That Zima ‘Puts That Smile on My Face Every Time’

On Valentine’s Day 2022, Harrison shared the same Super Bowl Party photo (see above) and wrote this ode to Zima, “To the amazing woman that puts that smile on my face every time. Love you more @laurenzima Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️”

Zima responded in the comment thread, “I LOVE YOU MORE DAMNIT.”

In December, Harrison shared a photo with Zima in New York City, writing, “Two Texans rep’n East/West coast. So grateful we were able to do NYC together for the first time @laurenzima. No work, just enjoying everything this great city has to offer.”

In November, Harrison was gushing about Zima on her birthday, sharing a photo of her on a boat and writing, “Happy Birthday @laurenzima Let’s celebrate this incredible woman! Every trip around the sun is something to be grateful for and cherished. This last year with you is one we’ll never forget. Your strength, wisdom, energy, grace, patience, beauty and love amaze me each and every day. Last year is in the books here’s to the Next Chapter!”

In October 2021, he shared a photo of them together at a winery, writing, “@laurenzima taught me the beauty of floor sitting and I taught her the beauty of great wine. It’s a match made in heaven. I wanted to say thank you for all the beautiful comments you shared with us yesterday. It’s been an incredible few days. The outpouring of love and support from you has made it that much more special. We love you back!”

Zima & Harrison Became Engaged After Dating for Three Years

According to US Weekly, Zima and Harrison became engaged in October 2021, after three years of dating.

“I proposed to Lauren at a very special spot that means a lot to both of us in Napa Valley at Brand Vineyard,” Harrison told US.

The two had known each other for years, crossing paths professionally, before Zima made the first move on Harrison, US reported.

“We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn’t know love could be like this,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here’s to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.”

